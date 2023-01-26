WCCW Alumnus Steve Cox Charged With Assault With Dangerous Weapon & More

Former WCCW Tag Team Champion Steve Cox has reportedly been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and more. Tulsa News 6’s Lori Fullbright reports that Cox, who worked for WCCW, Mid-South Wrestling and more, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one charge of threatening a violent act.

The charges stem from a number of incidents that began in May of last year when the 63 year-old was “arrested for leering at kids in a park” according to the police affidavit. The statement adds that Cox was confronted by a woman about it and he allegedly told a child, “I’ll see you later” before walked away. The woman followed him in order to get his car’s information and he pulled out a knife, threatening her. That led to the first charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Cox was also accused of verbally assaulting two men people who were walking their dogs in April, and when they responded back he allegedly “accelerated and swerved at them, like he was going to hit them and came very close.” One of the two people, who are cousins, alleged that Cox got out of the car with a knife, “lunged at them and threatened to kill them and their dogs then drove off.” One of the two was out with their mother in October when Cox allegedly “approached them and threatened to “gut them like a fish.'” Police put together a photo lineup and Cox was identified, leading to the second count of assault with a dangerous weapon and the charge of threatening a violent act.

Fullbright also notes that Cox was accused of “following a teenage girl home and had been reported for driving through neighborhoods and cussing at random people and watching kids play at a park and watching kids get off a school bus.” Nothing in that was able to warrant an arrest.

All the charges are pending at this time.