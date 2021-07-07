WCW, WWC Alumnus Chris Youngblood Passes Away

Chris Youngblood, who competed in WCW, WWC and other promotions as a tag team with his brother, has passed away. Rickey Romero Jr. announced on Facebook on Tuesday that Youngblood, real name Chris Romero, passed in Portland, Oregon due to liver and kidney failure. He was 55 years old.

Youngblood was the son of “Rapid” Ricky Romero and began training as a wrestler at the young age of 13. He made his pro debut in 1985 as Chris Youngblood and soon after began teaming with his brother Mark. The two competed as The Tribal Nation in the GWF and had successful runs in both WCW and the World Wrestling Council. Their WWC run included six WWC World Tag Team Championship and three WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship reigns, but they left the company after the murder of Bruiser Brody by José “Invader 1” Huertas González and went on to their WCW run where they had feuds with the likes of the Steiners and Road Warriors.

Romero also worked for legendary hardcore promotion FMW in the late 1990s where he wrestled as “Visionary” Chris Romero and teamed with Super Leatherface. Romero suffered a hip injury in 1999 and went into semi-retirement, though he did do work for NWA Southwest and booked for West Texas Wrestling Legends. He also ran his own wrestling academy in Amarillo, Texas and would occasionally wrestle, with his final match being a tag bout with his brother in June of 2019.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Romero.