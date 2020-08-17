wrestling / News
Week Three of AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Is Online
August 17, 2020 | Posted by
The third week of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and will feature the semifinals of the tournament:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard on Dusty Rhodes as a Booker, Blanchard On Giving Rhodes Advice
- Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment