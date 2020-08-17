wrestling / News

Week Three of AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Is Online

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament

The third week of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and will feature the semifinals of the tournament:

Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw, Jeremy Thomas

