Wes Lee Appears On TNA Impact, Joins Rascalz In The Treehouse

Wes Lee made his return to TNA Impact this week, joining his fellow Rascalz in The Treehouse. Thursday night’s show featured a segment in the stable’s hangout spot with Lee, who was last in the treehouse as Dezmond Xavier, joining Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

During the segment, the former NXT North American Champion asserted he was neither a hologram nor a clone and said it had been a while since he’d been there and suggested the notion of teaming with his Rascalz brothers against the No Quarter Catch Crew.