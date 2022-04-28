Wheeler Yuta On Winning ROH Pure Championship, Potential Title Defense With Bryan Danielson

Wheeler Yuta recently weighed in on winning the ROH Pure Championship, potentially defending the title against Bryan Danielson and more. Danielson spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On winning the ROH Pure Championship: “The Pure Championship means a whole lot to me for like a lot of different reasons. One of them was, remember when I was telling you that I thought wrestling was dead, and I would never be able to wrestle again? Well, the first big, big call that I got coming out of all that was from Ring Of Honor. It was to wrestle Jonathan Gresham in the first round of the Pure tournament. So, I came up short in that one, and my tenure with Ring Of Honor was not super long, they were not touring. I never got to wrestle in front of a Ring Of Honor crowd, it was all just empty arenas. So, I was happy that I got to wrestle in Ring Of Honor. But, something always kind of felt empty about that time. I did it, but I didn’t really do it.”

On Danielson talking to him after the win: “To be able to walk into Supercard, wrestle Josh Woods for the Pure Championship, it felt like it was my chance for redemption. To come out on top, to carry that torch really means a lot. Before that tournament, the last person who had that championship was Bryan Danielson, he retired that championship the first time. After that Moxley match, he takes the belt, and he goes, ‘this used to be mine, but it’s yours now,’ and then he straps it around me. That was after we went off the air, but that was almost as special to me as winning the title was.

“Knowing the legacy behind it, and knowing personally it fulfilled that gap for me. But also knowing in the long-term, the list of champions if you ever look at it is unreal. It’s short but illustrious.”

On a potential title defense against Danielson: “I would be more than happy to, I think Blackpool Combat Club are always up for a fight,” he said. “I think he’d be more than willing, I’d be more than willing. That would be great someday, so hopefully that’s something that happens. But, for right now we are focusing on teaming up, and seeing what we can do in that department, I would say.”