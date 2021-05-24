Note On When John Cena Would Be Able To Potentially Return to WWE

A new report has some details on when John Cena could return to WWE as some rumors about a potential return pick up steam. As reported over the weekend, WWE is said to be working on plans for Cena to make an appearance on their July 16th episode of Smackdown, which will feature the return of live fans in a regular capacity.

PWInsider reports that while they have not been able to confirm whether there is anything to the reports yet, but noted that Cena’s HBO Max series Peacemaker will wrap production on July 9th in Vancouver, British Columbia barring unforeseen circumstances. This series is a prequel to The Suicide Squad, in which Cena plays Peacemaker and which is set to bow on August 6th in theaters and on HBO Max. While Cena will likely have some responsibilities on the series in terms of post-production, as well as promotional work for The Suicide Squad, he would be free to return to the US in early July and could potentially appear for WWE then.

As of now, even the initial report has not confirmed that Cena will return, only that there were plans being discussed. Cena last appeared on WWE TV at WrestleMania 36, where he lost a Firefly Funhouse Match to Bray Wyatt. He did appear on screen for the announcement of the next three WrestleManias, but did not appear at WrestleMania 37 due to his series commitment.