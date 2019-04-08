Full WWE When Worlds Collide Taping Results From AXXESS (SPOILERS)

WWE taped more matches for When Worlds Collide today at WrestleMania AXXESS in Brooklyn, NY. Results are below.

* Dana Brooke defeated Jessie

* Toni Storm defeated Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Title

Axxess really be giving you these matches. All. Hail. pic.twitter.com/LnMr3EtTF2 — 〰️ (@BlackoutSR_) April 8, 2019

Axxess time, nothing better than a @NikkiCrossWWE match pic.twitter.com/ttUtWCm3tD — Carlos Gasco (@kgb1380) April 8, 2019

Se ha quedado buena mañana para ver en directo un Toni Storm vs Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7rCeECsFI — David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) April 8, 2019

* Candice LaRae defeated Kay Lee Ray

Just a couple of pals sharing a ring. Blessed to have faced Candice LeRae at Axxess today, she’s absolutely amazing and doing stellar on NXT! pic.twitter.com/6YVEb58iv2 — Here to Dominate. (@DefiantWithPain) April 8, 2019

* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti

* Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Kavita Devi

* Sonya Deville defeated Io Shirai

Matches for live crowd only:

* Kairi Sane defeated Jessamyn Duke

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina González via DQ

* Lacey Lane defeated Deonna Purrazzo