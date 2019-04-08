wrestling / News

Full WWE When Worlds Collide Taping Results From AXXESS (SPOILERS)

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WrestleMania Axxess

WWE taped more matches for When Worlds Collide today at WrestleMania AXXESS in Brooklyn, NY. Results are below.

* Dana Brooke defeated Jessie

* Toni Storm defeated Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Title

* Candice LaRae defeated Kay Lee Ray

* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti

* Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Kavita Devi

* Sonya Deville defeated Io Shirai

Matches for live crowd only:

* Kairi Sane defeated Jessamyn Duke

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina González via DQ

* Lacey Lane defeated Deonna Purrazzo

