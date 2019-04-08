wrestling / News
Full WWE When Worlds Collide Taping Results From AXXESS (SPOILERS)
WWE taped more matches for When Worlds Collide today at WrestleMania AXXESS in Brooklyn, NY. Results are below.
* Dana Brooke defeated Jessie
* Toni Storm defeated Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Title
Axxess really be giving you these matches. All. Hail. pic.twitter.com/LnMr3EtTF2
— 〰️ (@BlackoutSR_) April 8, 2019
Axxess time, nothing better than a @NikkiCrossWWE match pic.twitter.com/ttUtWCm3tD
— Carlos Gasco (@kgb1380) April 8, 2019
Se ha quedado buena mañana para ver en directo un Toni Storm vs Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7rCeECsFI
— David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) April 8, 2019
¡Ganó Toni Storm! 🙌🏻 #WorldsCollide #WrestlemaniaAxxes #WrestlemaniaWeekend pic.twitter.com/6LJhOyyfLK
— David de las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) April 8, 2019
* Candice LaRae defeated Kay Lee Ray
Just a couple of pals sharing a ring. Blessed to have faced Candice LeRae at Axxess today, she’s absolutely amazing and doing stellar on NXT! pic.twitter.com/6YVEb58iv2
— Here to Dominate. (@DefiantWithPain) April 8, 2019
* Marina Shafir defeated Taynara Conti
* Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega
* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Kavita Devi
* Sonya Deville defeated Io Shirai
Matches for live crowd only:
* Kairi Sane defeated Jessamyn Duke
* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina González via DQ
* Lacey Lane defeated Deonna Purrazzo
@DeonnaPurrazzo here at WrestleMania Axxess pic.twitter.com/7mD4gQSz6z
— Cory (Magic 41-40) (Reds 1-8) Rays (7-3) (@Cory_Hays407) April 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues
- Details On WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Possibly Not Going Off As Planned, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Not Happy With Finish