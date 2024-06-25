Who Killed WCW? Producer Details How Quickly The Project Came Together

The latest docuseries from Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, explored the history of WCW, from its peak to its downfall.

The show, titled <i>Who Killed WCW?,</i> was overseen by Johnson and Dany Garcia. The fourth and final episode premieres tonight. Evan Husney, one of the producers, spoke with Fightful about the project.

“It’s kind of surreal. This idea came together very fast. I think we started shooting it in late November or early December of last year. It was a quick shoot, but I’m so happy it came together. So many hard-working, talented people that are on our team that made this thing possible in such a short amount of time, so many talented people that we had the privilege to work with. So just very happy that the response seems to be mostly positive. Obviously, you can’t fit everything you want into four hours. I might even say, if I could go back in a time machine and repitch the show, I think we easily could have done six hours on this thing or more. Who knows? [Laughs] But I think six hours would have allowed us to get us to get into a little bit more in-depth and who knows, maybe allowed us the opportunity to get some more voices in the show too, which would have been great,” Husney said.