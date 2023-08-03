Details On Why Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Was Pulled From Summerslam

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will not be competing at Summerslam after all, and a new report has details on why. As previously reported, the feuding rivals are set to compete on the August 11th episode of WWE Raw despite being originally planned for the PPV.

According to Fightful Select, sources in the company said that WWE has been “adamant” about keeping the match count and runtimes for PPVs limited to a certain level, which led to some macthes being moved. As reported earlier, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is also not likely for the show for the same reason.

There was discussion about moving the Strtaus vs. Lynch match to WWE Payback, but it was ultimately moved to the August 11th Raw. It was noted that if it had taken place on SummerSlam, the show would have been severely time-limited. Neither Lynch nor Stratus was said to be particularly pleased by the move, which was made in the days before this week’s Raw where the August 11th date was set.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that Lynch is in Detroit where SummerSlam will take place on Sunday. No word on if Stratus is there, but WWE could of course always run an angle on the show with them if she is.