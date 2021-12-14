Will Ospreay On Hannibal Stabbing Incident: ‘This Man Should Be Charged’

As previously noted, Hannibal (aka Devin Nicholson) worked the World Class Revolution’s “Christmas Star Wars” event last weekend, and he proceeded to stab referee Lando Deltoro multiple times in the head with a spike during the show. The attack was reportedly planned, but the spot went too far and led to Deltoro being taken to the hospital.

Will Ospreay took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the incident.

“I hate cancel culture more than anyone. But when another persons life is in danger there should be no question. The business is about trust & at times can be the Wild West but once that trust is abused it can not be repaired. Unacceptable,” Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay then noted that Hannibal should be charged for his actions.

“Even talking to a few people and you’re right it’s not even about cancel culture this is actually assault and it’s not on. This man should be charged for this,” he wrote.

Hannibal had a different stance on the incident, as he claimed in a YouTube video that he was unaware Deltoro was legitimately hurt during the spot.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe for Deltoro at this link.

