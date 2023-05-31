– It looks like upcoming opponents Will Ospreay and Matt Cardona just might have a beef. Will Ospreay released a video on his Twitter today, insulting Matt Cardona, who he faces on June 10 for Ospreay’s 1PW Championship.

Will Ospreay stated, “Hello, Zack Ryder. I know your new name isn’t Zack Ryder, but you couldn’t be bothered to learn the day that you’re wrestling me at, so I can’t be bothered to learn your new name. So Zack Ryder, you’ll be wrestling me on the tenth of June in Lincoln. Lovely little place, Lincoln. It’s actually quite nice. So here’s the thing, Zack Ryder. I’ve got try and talk everybody into making them interested in you wrestling me.”

Ospreay added, “What skillset do you hold? I’m a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion? You’re a f***ing grown ass man that plays with toys. There’s the difference, mate. I don’t stack the odds in your favor. But then again, I’m always up for a challenge. See you then big boy!”

He also wrote in the caption of his tweet, “Walking my pugs & @1ProWrestling sent me Zack Ryders promo with all his belts. – Don’t recognise one of them, but he had a lot plus a nice pool. Anyway if someone can tag Zack Ryders socials cos I don’t know his new name. Saturday 10th June, Lincoln. https://1prowrestling.com/tickets”

Will Ospreay will face Matt Cardona on June 10 at 1PW Devil’s Due at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, UK.

