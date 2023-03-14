wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Reportedly Injured During Yesterday’s New Japan Cup Match
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Will Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury during his New Japan Cup Second Round match yesterday against Mark David.
Meltzer stated that the injury occurred when David picked the mats up off the floor and put them over Ospreay. Then he delivered a senton to Ospreay. Also, while the nature of Ospreay’s shoulder injury is unknown, Ospreay reportedly said that he “heard it pop.”
Ospreay went on and continued the match, which he won. He’ll have until Friday to heal, as he’s currently scheduled to face EVIL in the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup Tournament on that date (Mar. 17).
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard On If Macho Man Had Any Concerns On Turning Heel In ’89, Tony Schiavone Joining The WWF
- Konnan Thinks Blading Is ‘Gratuitous’ In America Compared to Other Countries
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week