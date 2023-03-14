wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Reportedly Injured During Yesterday’s New Japan Cup Match

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-22-22, New Japan Cup Image Credit: AEW

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Will Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury during his New Japan Cup Second Round match yesterday against Mark David.

Meltzer stated that the injury occurred when David picked the mats up off the floor and put them over Ospreay. Then he delivered a senton to Ospreay. Also, while the nature of Ospreay’s shoulder injury is unknown, Ospreay reportedly said that he “heard it pop.”

Ospreay went on and continued the match, which he won. He’ll have until Friday to heal, as he’s currently scheduled to face EVIL in the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup Tournament on that date (Mar. 17).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Japan Cup, NJPW, Will Ospreay, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading