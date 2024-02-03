Will Ospreay Comments On Wrestle Kingdom 18 Entrance, Says He’s Grateful For the Moment

Will Ospreay had quite the entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 18, and he says he was grateful for the moment and everything else. Ospreay received an entrance to correspond with his theme song “Elevated” with an Assassin’s Creed-style look and a launch into the air.

Ospreay retweeted a post praising the entrence as “the entrance to beat for 2024,” writing:

“Don’t know how life panned out this way. But I’m so grateful to have this moment, this connection & this life”