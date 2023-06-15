Will Washington Details His New Job With AEW

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), Will Washington went into detail about his new job in AEW and what his responsibilities are. Washington was hired last month as the Wrestling Administration Coordinator. Here are highlights:

On his exact title: “As I was getting hired, the title changed multiple times. Part of why it changed multiple times was that the role kind of started with one expectation in mind, and then it was one of those, ‘Hey! You’ve got experience in this. Why don’t you do this? And why don’t you do this?’ And then suddenly, it became kind of this all-encompassing thing, and then talking with Tony [Khan] and Megha [Parekh], they were like, ‘Well, the title we came up with you is Wrestling Administration Coordinator.'”

On his responsibilities: “There’s a lot of things I’m doing. I’m backstage at every AEW event. I’m usually sitting in creative meetings, things along those lines. Helping plan out the show, we’re having discussions as far as ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Rampage’ are concerned, and soon to be ‘Collision.’ … There’s other little things, like writing descriptions for ‘Dynamite’ that you see on your cable TV provider. And I’ve been working on bios for every single AEW talent, [which] I didn’t realize we didn’t have.”

On parts of his job he can’t talk about: “There’s a bunch of other things that I can’t talk about that I’ve been working on. At the end of the day, it’s a big, broad title, and there’s just a lot of things I’m doing behind the scenes.”