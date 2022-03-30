Willie Mack Out of Ultimate X at Impact Multiverse Of Matches

Impact has changed up the UItimate X match at Multiverse Of Matches once more, with Willie Mack out of the bout. Impact announced on Tuesday that Mack will be replaced by Blake Christian. No reason was given for the change. Impact previously replaced Mike Bailey with Chris Bey in the bout.

The full lineup for Friday’s show, which airs in FITE TV, is:

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace

* Champ Champ Challenge Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Match: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost

* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey