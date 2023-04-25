Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 112) Review 4.24.23  

Well everyone, it was bound to happen. After over 100 episodes for Elevation, it’s time for a Best Of style clip show. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are hosting but the individual clips should have their original commentary team over them. We’ve got nearly 90 minutes of best matches from Elevations history to get through, so let’s get to it.

Match #1 – Trios Match: RSP and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) vs. John Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin w/ Sting

Moxley and Kingston attack just before the bell, wiping out RSP and Luther. In the ring Allin with a quick Code Red to Serpentico for a 2 count, but Serpentico avoids a Coffin Drop set up. Kick from Allin then a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Luther trips up Allin to allow Serpentico attack Allin. Luther tags in and chops at Allin then hits an enziguri. Serpentico tags in and Luther slams Serpentico into Allin a few times. RSP tags in and hits Allin with some strikes then a kick to the back. Luther tags in now and hits a backbreaker. Serpentico tags in again, and Luther with a reverse suplex to drop Serpentico onto Allin. Luther back in with a scoop slam then he orders Serpentico up top and tries to superplex him onto Allin but that whole thing takes way too long and Allin rolls over to tag in Kingston. Kingston is not terribly amused by the antics of Luther and Serpentico, attacking them with a powerbomb for the old tower of doom spot. Kingston with the Kobashi chops in the corner to Luther before Luther rakes the eyes to get free. Kingston crushes Luther with a Back Fist to the Future, Luther staggers over and RSP tags in as Kingston tags in Moxley. Moxley encourages RSP to hit him before Moxley clocks him with an elbow and a Saito suplex. Enzigui from RSP then a release suplex. RSP goes up top but Moxley rolls away from a senton then tags in Kingston. Kingston with an exploder as Moxley hits a Paradigm Shift to Serpentico. Allin tags in, Coffin Drop to RSP and that’s it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin won in 6:20

Rating: Amphora squash

Thoughts: This felt just a tad over drawn, the heat on Allin went on just a bit too long for this kind of match.

Match #2: Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose vs. Frankie Kazarian

They tie up, Andrade and Frankie fight for position in the corner before they break. Shoving then Andrade with a School Boy for 2 and Frankie grabs an arm wringer for control. Andrade counters into some arm work of his own, then Frankie trips him up and grabs a side headlock. Andrade doesn’t go down on a shoulder block, so Frankie hits a jumping one to down him then follows up with an arm drag and a side headlock takeover. Frankie flips out of a back suplex then sends Andrade out of the ring. Leg drop from Frankie as Andrade tried to get back in the ring, then Jose blocks Frankie’s dive attempt and the distraction allows Andrade to shove Frankie into the ring post. Back into the ring Andrade lays in some strikes. Andrade goes after the arm of Frankie but Frankie kicks him off. Small Package from Frankie, then a Crucifix Bomb for a 2 count. Frankie lands a chop but Andrade cuts him off with a big boot. Andrade wants El Idolo but Frankie fights him off then eats a kick. Frankie lands some punches and starts to fire up with more strikes then a modified flapjack. Andrade avoids a Crossface Chicken Wing and tosses Frankie into the corner with a hip toss. Meteora in the corner from Andrade gets a 2 count. Andrade goes up top but Frankie meets him up there and looks for a back superplex, he can’t find it but does hit the Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex for a near fall. Back elbow from Andrade, then he and Frankie take turns hitting the ropes, Frankie eats a backbreaker though and Andrade hits El Idolo and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade El Idolo won in 8:43

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I remember liking this match the first time around, and it’s still good. Given the talent in the ring that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Match #3: Brandon Cutler vs. Konosuke Takeshita

This was early in Takeshita’s run as the crowd seems to recognize him but he’s not super over. Shoulder block from Takeshita then some rope running before he hits a calf kick. Takeshita with a front slam then a second rope senton for a 2 count. Cutler avoids a corner charge and hits a kick. The dancing elbow drops from Cutler follow but he misses the third one. Some elbows from Takeshita then a flying clothesline. DDT from Takeshita gets a near fall. Blue Thunder Bomb attempt, and it connects for another near fall. Cutler tries to fire up with chops, but Takeshita just clobbers him with more elbows. Cutler with the cold spray to the eyes, and a School Boy for 2. Backslide from Cutler is another 2 count, then Takeshita blocks a Small Package and hits a deadlift brainbuster but again only a 2 count as Takeshita only had one hand to help the cover. Takeshita has had enough, Zahi follows and that puts Cutler down.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita won in 4:57

Rating: Big Moon squash

Thoughts: I remember my chief gripe when this happened the first time being that Takeshita gave a bit too much to Cutler, and I think there’s still some truth to that as nearly 5 minutes was a bit of a stretch here. That said Cutler is good in this role, and Takeshita is awesome so it’s still an entertaining squash.

Match #4 Ring of Honor Women’s Title Match: (c) Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati

Mazzerati declines the Code of Honor. Some quick side headlock work from Mazzerati but Martinez counters into a top wrist lock then trips her down and grabs a chinlock. Martinez continues out wrestling Mazzerati then grabs an arm wringer. Mazzerati escapes the arm wringer and does some jumping jacks then runs away from Martinez. Martinez clocks her with an elbow then a suplex from the apron into the ring with a nice delay before completing the suplex. Mazzerati fights out of a rest hold and lands some kicks then misses a series of kicks but does land an elbow and hits a kneeling DDT for 2. Snap suplex from Mazzerati gets a 1 count, then Martinez just tosses Mazzerati overhead. Mazzerati lands a body kick then a pump kick but again gets a 1 count. Chinlock from Mazzerati, she looks to switch to a Sleeper hold but Martinez slams out of it then lands a series of clotheslines. Running boot in the corner then a basement dropkick. Spinebuster from Martinez but only a 2 count. Mazzerati fights back with some strikes but a jumping DDT is countered and Martinez just slings Mazzerati across the ropes. Execution Forearm then the Brass City Sleeper from Martinez gets the tap from Mazzerati.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Martinez retained the title in 7:17

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent enough match, but there was a real lack of drama and while the crowd got behind Martinez a bit in places there just wasn’t a ton of actual momentum to the match. This was a decent enough showcase of what Martinez could do though as they were trying to get ROH back on its feet at the time.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) w/ Orange Cassidy

Taylor and Henry start, Henry lands a shoulder block but then Taylor hits a few arm drags and tags in Trent. Double suplex from Trent and Taylor. Trent with a back elbow then Henry hits a back kick and tags in Drake, who runs into an arm drag. Taylor tags back in, blind tag to Henry though and we get the old do see do spot but Drake and Henry prevent the hug. We’ve got brawling on the floor now as Henry tosses Trent around then Drake chops the crap out of Taylor leading to Henry hitting Taylor with a flying hip attack. Back in the ring now and Drake tags a tag. Some double team offense to Taylor but only a 2 count on the cover. Drake lands a chop then a scoop slam and a falling headbutt. Taylor rolls out of the ring and he sends Henry into the barricade. Cassidy comes over and puts his one good hand in his pocket to distract Drake. Taylor hits a Flatliner and both men tag out. Trent runs wild on Henry for a bit but runs into a boot only to then fire back with a Saito suplex. Drake tags back in and eats chops from Trent then Trent hits a tornado DDT for a 2 count. More strikes from Trent then Drake rolls out of the ring and dodges a dive then bounces Trent off the ropes on the floor and clocks him with an elbow. Back in the ring Henry hits a TKO and Drake follows up with a Shining Wizard and Taylor has to break up the pin. Drake plants Taylor with a Black Hole Slam but Trent is able to fight back now and hits a tornado DDT but Henry with a blind tag and superkicks Trent then hits a diving double stomp onto Trent as he was across the knees of Drake and that gets a near fall. People were biting on that one. Trent hits a clothesline then Taylor knees Drake to set up Sole Food into the half nelson suplex from Trent. Best Friends hug, then kill Henry with a Strong Zero to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends won in 7:57

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Definitely picked up steam down the stretch and they gave a fair bit to Drake and Henry here, but another match that felt like it was more a 5 minute match than an 8 minute one if that makes sense.

Match #6 – 8-Woman Tag Team Match: Emi Sakura, The Bunny, Diamante, and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero and Mei Suruga vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Leyla Hirsch, and Ryo Mizunami

Ryo and Bunny start, Ryo punches Bunny down then runs her over with a shoulder block. Scoop slam from Ryo then misses a leg drop. Bunny with a knee lift then tags in Nyla. Ryo runs through a double clothesline attempt and hits a double spear. Now Ryo unloads with chops to Nyla in the corner then dances for the final one and tags in Hirsch. Everyone takes turns hitting drop kicks on Nyla as things break down. Nyla with a scoop slam then pie faces Blue. Emi tags in and cheap shots Blue before landing chops to Hirsch in the corner to set up the corner crossbody. Emi with a double underhook backbreaker but Blue breaks up the pin and starts attacking Emi. Things break down and the heels all tie up the good guys in submission holds for a few seconds. Nyla tags back in but Hirsch fires up with strikes but she gets low bridged by Vickie leading to Mei and Vickie attacking Hirsch on the floor. Back in the ring Diamante tags in and lands a knee to Hirsch then a splash. Again Hirsch tries to fire up and hits a leg capture back suplex to drop Diamante. Blue tags in as does Emi and Blue unloads on Emi including a superkick then a running leg lariat in the corner. Blue heads up top but Emi rolls over to tag in Nyla. Nyla catches a super kick but Hart hits a chop block after making a blind tag. Things break down but Hart hits a dropkick to Nyla then a Small Package for 2. Hart heads up top but jumps into a body shot. Beast Bomb from Nyla and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, Bunny, and Diamante won in 5:40

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: What a weird little trip down memory lane this was, Hart has gone places while unfortunately Hirsch is still out injured and Blue is kind of treading water. I’d like more Ryo Mizunami though, she’s pretty awesome. Emi is still in the same role but doing good work in it, Nyla actually is the most shocking stagnation of the entire group though. All in all a fun enough match.

Match #7 – Trios Match: The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes

Penta and Cezar start things off, Penta then takes off the glove and tosses it to Abrahantes who makes the catch. Fenix sneaks in and superkicks Cezar. Things break down and everyone lands kicks then Cezar eats a series of kicks from all of Death Triangle. Nemeth and Avalon get kicked off the apron then we get the triple dive from Pac, Fenix, and Penta. Some more triple team work to Cezar but Nemeth and Avalon break up a pin. Cezar with knees to Penta then a scoop slam and he tags in Avalon. Nemeth tags in and they work to keep Penta isolated. Penta lands a kick then hits a Sling Blade and tags in Fenix. Fenix runs wild on Nemeth and Avalon including making Nemeth powerbomb Avalon. Cezar catches a jumping Fenix and presses him overhead but Fenix escapes and tags in Pac. Pac with a kick then a flying dropkick. Pac with a flurry of kicks to Avalon then he tags in Penta. Nemeth gets caught in a Brutalizer while Penta and Fenix hit the double stomp assisted Fear Factor on Avalon, Fenix then dives at Cezar for good measure as Penta gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Death Triangle won in 5:04

Rating: Blue Banana squash

Thoughts: Decent little trios squash, Death Triangle were pretty hot at this point and it’s not too hard to see why.

Match #8: QT Marshall w/ Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Minoru Suzuki

Marshall tries to avoid Suzuki first then lands a kick but Suzuki kicks his arm then snaps his arm over the ropes. Suzuki with an armbar over the ropes but he breaks before the 5 count. On the floor Suzuki unloads with strikes on Marshall then bounces him off the ring apron. Back in the ring Solo grabs at Suzuki’s legs, the ref sees it and ejects both Solo and Comoroto. Some trash talk from Marshall, that’s a mistake as Suzuki just absorbs a few strikes then Suzuki murders him with an elbow strike. Marshall tries to fire up again and hits a clothesline. Suzuki counters a suplex then grabs the Sleeper, hits a sick elbow then a Gotch Piledriver to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Minoru Suzuki won in 4:12

Rating: Buttercup squash

Thoughts: I had completely forgotten that murder grandpa had an Elevation match, but watching him chew up Marshall was a good time. Delicious squash.

The Acclaimed in this match, so I’ll recap Casters rap. He likens the faces to the Cubs and claims Dark Order is akin to Barry Horowitz, then mocks the Blondes losing TV time. Casters raps are occasionally quite funny, but all of them are pretty dated the moment they’re done too.

Match #9 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) and Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) w/ Julia Hart vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

Reynolds and Luther start, Serpentico distracts Reynolds and Luther lands a pump kick. That doesn’t matter as Reynolds unloads with kicks then tags in Silver. Serpentico takes some tandem offense from Silver and Reynolds. Pillman winds up tagged in and poor Serpentico takes tandem offense from him and Garrison. Serpentico counters a powerbomb and Caster lands a clothesline to Pillman to take over. Bowens winds up tagged in and he attacks Pillman with strikes. Luther tags in for some strikes then tags in Serpentico who Luther uses to attack Pillman, but Pillman low bridges Luther and tags in Garrison. Garrison runs wild on Serpentico, then a big boot to Bowens and some Stinger Splashes. Bowens lands a flurry of strikes but Garrison clocks him with a rolling elbow. Silver tags in and Silver takes out Luther then kicks Serpentico in the face and dives onto Caster, runs into Bowens then pump kicks Luther before hitting a crossbody onto Serpentico. Reynolds dives onto everyone on the floor then Silver pump kicks Serpentico then hits the Spin Doctor to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Varsity Blondes and Dark Order won in 4:42

Rating: Crown Prince squash

Thoughts: The Acclaimed were still nominal heels here but are clearly getting over more and more as good guys. Also this was a lot more streamlined than I remember it being, it almost felt like they were supposed to have another couple of minutes but it got trimmed down.

Well that’s our last match. My only gripe here is that they made decent choices but how could do a Best of Elevation and not put on the match between Brandon Cutler and Serpentico? That was some genuinely good comedy wrestling that should have been included.