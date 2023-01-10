Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 97) Review 1.09.23

Hey there everyone, another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation coming up. Better strap in folks, this one clocks in at 93 minutes in length. Elevation hasn’t had a long episode in a while, and some of their longer episodes have been a chore, but let’s see how this one plays out. We’ve got Athena, House of Black, Claudio Castagnoli, a potentially darn good match between Bandido and Christopher Daniels, with a main event of Luther and Serpentico taking on Best Friends. Paul Wight and Matt Menard are on commentary.

Match #1: Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Schaff

Pretty big home town reaction for Schaff. They lock up, then break as neither man has an early power edge. Schaff can’t knock Cage over, but Cage can’t dislodge Schaff either. More shoulder blocks but neither man goes down before Cage lands an uppercut only for Schaff to return the favor before Cage hits a head scissors and a drop kick. Schaff pops up and lands a clothesline to drop Cage. Stomps in the corner from Schaff then a cannonball senton. Schaff with a suplex, the tries a Torture Rack but Cage slips free and crushes Schaff with a knee strike then a kneeling Flatliner. Some corner work from Cage then a back suplex for a 2 count. Schaff looks to fight out of a chin lock, he’s cut off with a knee strike but when Cage tries a Drill Claw Schaff slips free and unloads with chops to stagger Cage. Cage with kicks but he runs into a clothesline. Schaff fires up with corner splashes, then a release suplex and a senton for a 2 count. Cage lands a jumping knee then a German suplex and a Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. Pump handle face buster from Cage but only a near fall. Cage wants a powerbomb, but Schaff fights out with a back body drop only to run into a suplex but he counters a discus clothesline with a pop up Cutter, then follows up with a sit out powerbomb for a great near fall. Schaff with a German suplex but Cage rolls through and comes up with a discus clothesline. On the apron now Cage with a second rope suplex to bring Schaff back into the ring. Drill Claw from Cage and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Brian Cage won in 7:46

Rating: 3 stars

Good match here, with an invested crowd that pushed it up another notch or so. Cage was incredibly giving here, but Schaff was capable of holding his own and the crowd was clearly with him. Good hot opener to the card.

In the back Ethan Page is being interviewed, he thinks Hardy Party will win tonight and next week because they’re under the tutelage of Page. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy walk up and Hardy says their match has been changed to a trios match and Page will be involved. Page objects to this, but Hardy says he wants to team with Page and this group could become trios champions, and he offers Page some green trunks as a belated Boxing Day gift. Page is pumped, they’ll all be wearing green like him and he’s pumped. Isiah Kassidy is still miffed by all of this and wants to know if Hardy is dead ass, Hardy confirms he is in fact dead ass. I’m enjoying this little story they’ve got going here, and Page is always something of a highlight.

Match #2: The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett vs. Bollywood Boyz (Harv and Gurv)

Bennett and Harv get us going. They tie up, Harv grabs a side headlock then a takeover. Back on their feet Harv grabs a crucifix for 1 then hits an arm drag. Gurv tags in and Bennett takes a double back elbow. Some arm work from Gurv then Harv tags back in and they hit a double hip toss onto Bennett then a double super kick to Taven. Taven breaks up a double team move but eats an elbow from Harv only to eat a rolling elbow from Bennett. Now Taven tags in and Harv takes some double team moves. Corner splash from Taven then he lands a drop kick. Bennett tags in and cheap shots Gurv before landing a suplex on Harv. Some rope running from Bennett then he lands an eye poke. Harv eats a chop but fires back with one of his own. They trade chops for a bit then Bennett sends Harv into the corner for the Brett Hart bump. Taven tags in and misses a Lionsault. Gurv wants in, and he gets the tag as does Bennett, and Gurv runs wild for a bit, including Manhattan Drops to both Bennett and Taven. Suplex from Gurv to Bennett, then he goes up top and lands a Macho Man elbow drop only for Taven to break up the pin. Gurv with chops to Taven and Bennett but he runs into a Death Valley Driver from Bennett. Taven follows up with a Shining Wizard and we get a kick assisted backpack Stunner to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Kingdom won in 7:12

Rating: 2 stars

This didn’t click for me, though my general antipathy towards The Kingdom doesn’t help them. The work was competent but this probably should have been a couple of minutes shorter, 7 was a bit much.

In the back Claudio Castagnoli gets an interview about his match tonight, he puts over Josh Woods and believes he’s one of the best mat wrestlers in AEW or ROH. Claudio is looking forward to the match, and then calls himself the final boss because win lose or draw, title or no title, he’s the guy people want to wrestle to see where they stand. He’s the measuring stick, he is the bar, and it doesn’t matter where he defends the belt, it matters that when you get in the ring with him you’re in for a fight. Some Swiss German follows to close. I like Claudio, and I get what he was trying to say here but he might have benefited from another take or two.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Peter Avalon, Nick Nemeth, and Ari Daivari vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) w/ Julia Hart

Black and Avalon start things off, Black with a quick arm drag. Drop kick from Avalon but Black just kicks him down. Nemeth tags in, Black with a back heel trip then tags in Buddy who stomps the arm coming off the top rope. Buddy with some more arm work, Nemeth lands a right hand but that just annoys Buddy who bounces him off the corner and lands a head kick. Daivari distracts Buddy and eventually hits a reverse DDT on the apron then tosses Buddy into the barricade. Back in the ring, seems Daivari got a tag, and he tags in Avalon. Avalon with some strikes in the corner then he tags in Nemeth. Some stomps from Nemeth then tries to cheap shot Black. Buddy fights out of the corner and hits a pop up knee to the face to drop Nemeth. King tags in as does Daivari, and King runs wild with strikes on everyone. Corner strikes from King then a double corner avalanche and a cannonball senton attempt but Nemeth and Avalon trip him up. Things break down now and Daivari winds up eating a boot from Black then a lariat from King. Buddy with a flying Meteora to Nemeth. Avalon gets booted down by Black and King, Daivari is all alone now to take a triple set of strikes in the corner which is enough to let King get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: House of Black won in 5:47

Rating: 2.5 stars

Competent match, but frankly this should have leaned much closer to squash territory than it did.

Match #4: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

Hobbs is amused by the antics of Vinny trying to wrestle him, then tosses him aside. Clothesline from Hobbs, Paul Wight does a decent Arnold Schwarzenegger impression on commentary for a bit. Hobbs puts Vinny on the top rope and unloads with clubbing blows to the chest. Delayed vertical suplex, then Hobbs just lets go and drops Vinny to the mat. Vinny fights out of the corner with some strikes, then jumps but he’s caught in mid air into a spinebuster from Hobbs and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Powerhouse Hobbs won in 2:40

Rating: Gem squash

Delicious squash. Nice to see Hobbs back in action.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge

Vickie stays at the top of the entrance ramp rather than going to the ring with Nyla and Shafir. Nyla and Amira get us started, Nyla just lays in kicks then cheap shots Rouge and takes a fake tag before continuing to abuse Amira. Shafir tags in and hits a judo throw but Rouge breaks up the pin then tags in. Rouge tries a kick but Shafir catches it and goes for a leg lock but Rouge is able to kick her away. Shafir blocks an arm drag and lands a chop before hitting a judo toss and a kick to the chest. Full nelson from Shafir and Nyla tags in to land a body shot. Amira in, but she’s kicked down and Nyla chokeslams Rouge onto Amira. Their version of the Snapshot follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir won in 2:51

Rating: Giromontina squash

Solid squash, Shafir looked a little smoother in there this time and her strikes seem to be coming along. This time she looked like they were in there but properly controlled, and her confidence in them seems to have grown.

Butcher and Blade are in the back, they claim the tag team division has run out of luck. They’re the midnight riders, the master killers, and they’re here to kick your ass. These guys aren’t great talkers.

Match #6 – ROH World Title Match: (c) Claudio Castagnoli w/ Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods w/ Mark Sterling

They tie up, Claudio tries a rear waist lock, Woods counters with a roll through and they wind up trading lateral presses on the mat as they fight for position. Some nice stuff from both men there before they wind up on their feet again and Claudio lands a shoulder block. Claudio blocks a hip toss, then looks for the Big Swing but Woods grabs the ropes to avoid it. Woods chop blocks Claudio and starts going after the leg. Some more leg work from Woods in the corner then a running kick to the knee. Claudio blocks a suplex, but Woods hits the bad leg only for Claudio to slip away from the suplex and start unloading with uppercuts. A flurry of strikes in the corner from Claudio then a clothesline. Woods kicks away from another Big Swing attempt and grabs an Ankle Lock, Claudio fights to the ropes but Woods hits him with a bridging deadlift German suplex for a near fall. Claudio kicks Woods away then tries a Big Swing, he only gets a few rotations before his knee gives out though. Woods kicks the knee, then lands a knee to the head for a 2 count. Woods goes up top but he’s slow doing so and Claudio meets him up there with strikes. Claudio heads up top, Woods attacks the knee again and hits a twisting superplex for a 2 count. Claudio counters a Chaos Theory with some strikes, he lands a knee lift then a sick uppercut that seems to knock Woods out cold and gets Claudio the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Claudio Castagnoli retained the title in 7:07

Rating: 3 stars

Good match, which shouldn’t be surprising. Woods does a ton of little stuff right, he added little tweaks to several of his moves to further target the leg of Claudio and he was capable of hanging tough with the champion. Claudio is still awesome in the ring.

Ethan Page has a mic as their team heads to the ring. He says he and Hardy are starting to find good terms. Page wants to party harder and wants the music restarted. Some dancing from Page as they head to the ring, then he sings along with the music.

Match #7 – Trios Match: Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun and Sonico

Page keeps his mic as he’s on the ring apron. Kassidy and Sonico start things, Kassidy lands a Stunner over the ropes, then sends Chhun out of the ring with a low bridge and dives onto them. Page wasn’t a fan of the dive. Hardy tags in and they hit some tandem offense onto Sonico. Rosas tags in on Hardy and looks to land strikes, but Hardy cuts him off with punches. Divorce Court from Hardy then he tags in Kassidy to continue the arm work. Page doesn’t want to tag in and instead tells Kassidy he’s doing a great job. Hardy tags in instead and continues working the arm. Rosas eats a Side Effect and Page wants a tag in. Hardy tags him in and Page, still in his jacket, lays in stomps and celebrates. Page tags in Kassidy and Kassidy starts jaw jacking with Page long enough to get blind sided by Rosas. Rosas with a snap suplex then a chop. Sonico tags in now and lands body blows on Kassidy then a running low drop kick. Chhun tags in and lands a chop, then another one. Kassidy fights out of the corner with strikes then a jumping Flatliner and he tags in Hardy. Hardy runs wild with moves including a neck breaker. Splash Mountain from Hardy but Sonico breaks up the pin. Kassidy attacks Sonico and Hardy bounces Chhun around the ring corner to set up the not so poetic Poetry in Motion. Page tags in, hits a Twist of Fate on Chhun and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy won in 5:30

Rating: Maliformis squash

Ethan Page is an absolute gem, bless him. Page and Hardy have some pretty good chemistry, both antagonistic and in this kind of frenemy area.

Match #8: Athena vs. Viva Van

Athena offers Van a free shot, then avoids the punch and lands a kick then a slap. Van lands an elbow, then Athena floors her with one of her own and then follows up with strikes on the mat. Athena kicks Van out of the ring then tosses her into the ring steps, sets Van on the ring steps and hits a Meteora into the ring steps. Back in the ring now and Athena’s Crippler Crossface gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Athena won in 2:00

Rating: Mandarin squash

Decent squash, though I think the mileage on this is starting to run down for Athena.

Post match Athena attacks Van but here comes Marina Shafir. Shafir watches as Athena face plants Van onto the title belt, she’s not here for the save but does get face to face with Athena and points at the title belt. Athena laughs at her, but then says Shafir can get a title shot and powders when Shafir walks her down. Interesting for them to have that much faith in Shafir at this point, but Shafir and Athena might be a good match.

Match #9 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

Angelico has joined commentary. Pearl and Eddie get us started, the crowd is incredibly pro Eddie. Pearl avoids a tie up, then they do tie up and Eddie grabs a side headlock and follows up with a shoulder block. Eddie grabs another headlock after avoiding a drop down, Pearl strikes out of it only to get chopped down by Eddie. Suplex from Eddie then he tags in Ortiz. Ortiz with a suplex, then rolls through and tags in Eddie for a double suplex. Otiz back in with an Alligator Clutch but Gibson breaks up the pin. Japanese arm drag from Ortiz and he runs wild for a bit on both men. Back rake from Ortiz, but Pearl lands a couple of strikes and tags in Gibson, they hit a Russian leg sweep into a backstabber move. Pearl tags back in, hits a back suplex, and threatens to moon the crowd. Ortiz fights back with an elbow then a clothesline and tags in Eddie. Eddie crushes Gibson with a Backfist, then an exploder suplex to Pearl and a follow up DDT to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz won in 4:25

Rating: Patidou squash

Extended squash, but a squash still. Gibson and Pearl didn’t look too bad here, and Eddie and Ortiz were willing to let them get some of their stuff in. Also this is as good a time as any to remind AEW to put a title on Eddie Kingston already. . . you cowards.

Match #10: Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

This one could be good. Daniels declines a handshake. They tie up, Bandido grabs a side headlock but Daniels counters into one of his own then they hit the ropes leading to a couple of arm drags from Bandido then a drop kick from him as well. Daniels escapes an arm wringer then grabs a side headlock before Bandido hits a running hurricanrana. Bandido with a chop in the corner, then a running chop as well. Corner attacks from Bandido then he puts Daniels on the top rope. They head up top, Bandido goes for the Revolution Fly but Daniels is able to fight him off and push him to the mat. Bandido looks to suplex Daniels back into the ring but Daniels rakes the eyes and snaps him over the top rope. Clothesline to the back of the head from Daniels then some stomps and elbows. Back chop from Daniels, that’s just a jerk move. Daniels with a 10 punch in the corner but aimed at the back of the head, then a modified neckbreaker for a 2 count. Bandido avoids a 10 punch and hits a one armed powerbomb. Bandido with some strikes then a corkscrew crossbody and Bandido fires up including a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Atomic drop from Bandido then a Sick Kick follow up for a 2 count. Bandido heads up top, and hits a Frog Splash for another near fall. Daniels avoids a corner splash, and grabs a School Boy with the feet on the ropes but the ref catches the cheating. Daniels tries an Angels Wings, hits it but only a near fall. I thought that was it. Uranage from Daniels, he wants the BME but Bandido catches him with a Victory Roll then a super kick. Military Press from Bandido, the man is so much stronger than you think he is, follows up with the West Knee and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bandido won in 7:55

Rating: 3 stars

Good match, Bandido is turning in some quality work around the wrestling world and it’s good to see him continue to raise his profile. Daniels might not be what he used to be, but at his age he’s still a darn good professional wrestler. Kudos to both men, this was good.

Match #11 Tag Team Match: Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) w/ Angelico vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) w/ Danhausen

Our random Luther fact of the week, Luther does a lot of conservation work for the Colorado ram which is a protected species. Danhausen is wearing a mumu, OK then. Luther and Serpentico jump Taylor and Trent in the ring to get us started. Eventually Taylor and Trent fight back and we get them taking out Serpentico with a Sole Food into a half nelson suplex then a hug attempt but Luther and Angelico stop that. Luther tosses Taylor into the barricade, as Serpentico does the same to Trent. Danhausen menaces Angelico on the floor as Luther tags in and hits a butterfly suplex. Serpentico tags back in and Luther uses him to abuse Trent for a bit. Now Luther and Serpentico go for the hug, and they do hug in the middle of the ring. Danhausen enters the ring and argues with the ref then tries to eject the ref. The ref, Bryce Remsburg, does not oblige the request. Danahsuse goes to curse Serpentico but Luther interferes leading to Serpentico punching Luther in the groin. Angelico wants the ref to do his job, meaning Danhausen can punch Serpentico in the groin behind his back. Taylor and Trent decide to kill Serpentico with the Strong Zero and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends won in 3:02

Rating: 2 stars

Some decent comedy but this one didn’t quite click for me comedically. Individual mileage will vary. Best Friends celebrate to end the episode.