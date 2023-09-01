Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 180) Review 8.31.23  

Hey everyone, back to the land of MLW again. Tonight we’ve got an episode dedicated to hyping up Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack for what will have to count as the go home show for the upcoming Fury Road event.

A title card “In memory of Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda”.

We get a prolonged introduction as our host introduces our special episode.

First Alex Kane talks about he’s training in the same gym as Gennady Golovkin or Mike Tyson up in Big Bear, California. He misses his wife but she knows the sacrifices that have to be made for Kane to be at his best.

Now to Willie Mack in South Central. Mack talks about growing up in south central, calling it easy for him because it was just home even when it was hard. He recaps his upbringing again and how he decided he wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Next, we get a replay of Alex Kane and Alexander Hammerstone from Never Say Never.

Match #1 – MLW World Heavyweight Title Match: (c) Alexander Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane w/ Bomaye goons

They stare first, then tie up. Kane with a go behind but Hammerstone counters into an arm wringer. Hammerlock from Kane, Hammerstone counters with a mat return. Kane with a mat return of his own, then a half nelson into a 2 count. Double leg from Kane, he’s in full mount and grabs a scarf hold but Hammerstone fights up then hits a shoulder block. Both men waste time messing with the crowd, which is very pro Kane for some reason. They tie up, Kane tries for the arm but Hammerstone counters into a side headlock takeover and gets on top. Kane fights up, gets his own side headlock then hits a shoulder block but Hammerstone bounces into the ropes then comes back and drops Kane with a shoulder block. Pie face from Kane, then he catches a swinging Hammerstone and hits an exploder suplex, then follows with a Fisherman’s suplex for a 2 count. Hammerstone sends Kane out of the ring then poses to boos. Both men out of the ring now and they start brawling there before Hammerstone hits a back supex onto the apron. Kane sends Hammerstone into the barricade, then they trade elbows for a while before Hammerstone gets the better of things with a kick and a back elbow. Boot from Kane then he tosses him into the barricade again. Hammerstone sends Kane into the ring post and gets back into the ring.

Hammerstone sends Kane to the apron and clobbers him for a bit then pump kicks him. Back into the ring Kane hits a rolling elbow that sends Hammerstone to the apron then hits a triangle clothesline. Kane sets to splash Hammerstone on the apron, and connects. Some corner offense from Kane now then another exploder suplex. Another corner attack from Kane then a German suplex that gets a 2 count. Another German suplex from Kane but only another 2 count. Dragon suplex from Kane now, but only a 1 count as Hammer looks to fire up. Hammerstone unloads with punches then ignores a few clothesline to land one of his own. This gets a “shame old shit” chant from the fans. Kane runs into a snap powerslam and Hammerstone gets a 2 count. Hammerstone wants a powerbomb, but Kane counters with a back drop. Boot from Hammerstone, then an enziguri and a very safe version of the Burning Hammer for a 2 count. More like Belair’s Kiss of Death than a true Burning Hammer. Hammerstone wants the Nightmare Pendulum but Kane avoids it with a roll up then hits a jumping Flatliner for a 2 count. Kane grabs at a rear naked choke, Hammerstone fades but gets to the ropes to break the hold.

Hammerstone fires up and hits a chokeslam but only a 2 count. Kane avoids a Nightmare Pendulum and hits an elbow, then a Kane-maker but Hammerstone is in the ropes to break the pin. Hammerstone avoids a charge and Kane posts himself. Hammerstone thinks about the Nightmare Pendulum but decides against it and puts Kane on the top rope then climbs up there with him. They fight over a superplex and Hammerstone hits it then holds on, rolls through but Kane hits a rolling release suplex. Nightmare Pendulum from Hammerstone but Kane is able to roll out of the ring after the impact and avoid being pinned. Hammerstone follows Kane, tosses him back into the ring but he’s slow to follow and Kane kicks the middle rope into the groin of Hammerstone then tosses him into the ring post. Kane climbs the ropes and pulls Hammerstone up there for an avalanche gutwrench suplex but only a near fall. Hammerstone avoids a choke and hits a German suplex, then a powerbomb but when he tries another Nightmare Pendulum Mr. Thomas gets on the ropes to distract him and allow Kane to try a choke again. Hammerstone avoids an attack and Kane accidentally wipes out Thomas. Kane avoids a Nightmare Pendulum then grabs a rear naked choke and eventually Hammerstone taps just before passing out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Kane won the title in 22:28

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Man does Kane feel unbearably artificial. The crowd was into him here though, so that’s something. Ultimately this was a bit too slow paced to rise too much in the rankings, and the weird crowd reaction to Kane obviously leaning heel down the stretch. Hammerstone is a very capable heel, they should have just audibled the final sequence to let Kane still feel like a face instead of the obvious cheating.

Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas eat salad in a restaurant, and good grief half of this dialogue is bad ADR that’s painfully obvious. Production snafu there. He promises to choke out Willie Mack.

Willie Mack talks about how everything has been handed to Kane including a bunch of flunkies. He’s planning on taking the title.

Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas arrive in Miami and get gifts from a Don King associate. Once again I must congratulate MLW for being involved with one of the few promoters worse than Vince McMahon, that takes doing and you all put in the effort.

Willie Mack says he works out, chasing his cats and yelling at video games. He’s naturally gifted and Kane should be worried about what happens when Mack does get serious.

Next a replay of the triple threat between Willie Mack, John Hennigan, and Lio Rush.

Match #3 – Triple Threat Match: Willie Mack vs. Lio Rush vs. John Hennigan w/ Sam Adonis

Some staring, then Hennigan yells at some people in the crowd. They all circle, tease a lock up then Lio and Hennigan both bail leaving Mack alone in the ring. Lio and Hennigan argue about who fights Mack, they waste time and Adonis distracts Mack allowing Hennigan and Rush to double team Mack. Some kicks from Hennigan then a splash from Lio. They kick Mack out of the ring, then Lio rolls up Hennigan for 2. Hennigan and Lio kick each other, then Lio avoids Hennigan before Hennigan lands a head kick. Lio fights back with kicks of his own and we get a stand off. Mack heads back into the ring and he throws Hennigan into Lio and scoop slams Hennigan. Mack then Pounces Lio but Hennigan hits him with a second rope kick. Hennigan wants Starship Pain, but takes too long and Mack blocks it then hits a Samoan Drop, and we get a cut. We come back just after Mack hit a kip up then he hits a standing moonsault to Hennigan but Lio breaks up the pin. Lio with some corner strikes to Mack then a boot but when he dives a Mack he’s caught, then Lio counters a Samoan drop into a Poisoned Rana for a near fall. Now Lio goes up top, but Mack avoids a splash and hits a pop up elbow strike to send Lio flying. Hennigan with some kicks to Mack, then a small package for 2. Mounted elbows from Hennigan then a chin lock. Hennigan hauls Mack up but Mack fights back with strikes but runs into a clothesline from Lio. Hennigan then superkicks Lio out of the picture. Mack avoids a corner attack and lays in chops to Hennigan. Hennigan tries a springboard kick but Mack kicks him out of the ring. Mack sets to dive but Lio trips him then hits heat seeking dives onto Hennigan and Mack. Lio up top, but misses a Frog Splash. Mack hits a Stunner but Hennigan is in, he blocks a Stunner and then Adonis gets involved only for Hennigan to run into him, then Mack with a bridging School Boy for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Willie Mack won in 8:45

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: These three are all good quality wrestlers and this was about what you’d expect from them. Mack as the first challenger to Kane is a decent choice, Mack being a good veteran hand to help smooth out Kane’s still very evident rough edges and weaker spots.

Gonna have to correct my past self there, the build to this has been pretty lackluster as Kane isn’t ready for prime time and I’m not sure this general presentation has done Mack too many favors as he’s not really come across that well. I’m sure the match will be adequate, but MLW really needs some top talent and that’s becoming more and more clear.

We get a rundown of Fury Road to close the episode.