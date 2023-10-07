Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.06.23  

Well everyone, it’s the go home show for Fastlane which is a PPV speeding by so quickly they barely had time to put together a decent card or tell us about it. But in the interest if getting everyone to spend time and money on it, everyone’s showing up on WWE Smackdown tonight. We’ve got Judgement Day, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes all showing up. The fallout from last week will be in effect because LA Knight signed to team with John Cena at Fastlane against Jannetty Uso and Solo Sikoa. Tonight we’ll have Charlotte Flair teaming with Asuka to take on Bayley and Iyo Sky ahead of the triple threat match at Fastlane, Rey Mysterio will be taking umbrage with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits so he’ll be battling Bobby, and Dragon Lee makes his main roster debut against Austin Theory. Odds are Dumb Dom costs Lee that match. That’s all the preview we’ve been given, so it’ll be pretty light on content but probably full of hard sell segments. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

A recap of LA Knight saving Cena last week and agreeing to be his partner for Fastlane, then the full video intro. Once again, that’s not usually a great indicator of what’s on tap but we’ll find out.

First, here’s LA Knight to his usual monster pop. Nice to hear that back to normal after it was a tad subdued last week. Knight gets a mic and “Lemmetalktoya” but that’s interrupted by Paul Heyman flanked by lesser Uso and Solo Sikoa. Heyman introduces himself to the crowd and says he’s got decades worth of spotting the next big thing in this industry. He always sees them coming, and the next megastar in this business is, with all humility and candor, is LA Knight. He hates the crowd going with that, then he addresses Knight. Heyman puts over Knight as having earned his respect and admiration, the crowd interrupts with “LA Knight” chants which pisses off Heyman. Anyway with all the respect and admiration that Knight has earned, that earns his compliments and his condolences. Having Heyman’s attention means the Bloodline has to do something about him. Knight asks if Heyman is done running his fat jowls yet, then says he appreciates Heyman’s words but after checking his receipt he didn’t buy any of Heyman’s BS. Jimmy takes Heyman’s mic and says Knight isn’t making it to Fastlane. When Roman comes back and eviscerates Jimmy it’ll be the most face thing Roman’s ever done. Jimmy and Solo menace Knight but predictably John Cena runs down to even the odds, and Heyman tries to talk sense to Jimmy and Solo expressly mentioning they’ll get paid for this tomorrow so don’t be stupid. Knight gets a mic and says he gets them not having permission from their Chief to come out here. Everyone is talking about this Fastlane match tomorrow, but Knight is thinking about tonight and how about little wannabe Jimmy vs. Knight later tonight so Knight can punt him to the moon and Jimmy can learn that this is LA Knight’s game. . . yeah! Seems like Jimmy accepts, much to Heyman’s consternation.

We see Judgement Day arrive in the back, and JD McDonagh is here as well.

To the ring, here comes Poochie. She’s followed by Asuka, nice of them to give Asuka an entrance. That tag team match will be up after this break.

Post break Charlotte’s music is playing, because of course. Anyway here comes Damage Control.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage Control (Bayley and Iyo Sky) w/ Dakota Kai

Charlotte and Iyo start us off, Iyo avoids a boot and rolls up Charlotte for 2 then hits a head scissors and stands tall. Mat return from Charlotte then Iyo flips out of a back suplex only to get caught in a tilt a whirl backbreaker for 2. Asuka tags in and unloads chops on Iyo, then grabs a sunset flip for 2. Iyo avoids a kick and school boys Asuka for 2 then pulls the hair to slow things down. Bayley is distracted and doesn’t tag in when she could, that leads to Asuka escaping a grip and hitting a kick. Bayley shoves Iyo out of the way and eats a running dropkick from Asuka in the corner. Asuka kicks Iyo then climbs the ropes and hits a double dropkick to stand tall as we head to break.

Bayley is working a rest hold as we come back. Asuka fights back with some kicks then Bayley hits a suplex to cut her off. Iyo tags back in and works a chicken wing then switches to a body scissors. Asuka keeps trying pinning positions but can’t get free of Iyo’s grip. Bayley tags back in and stomps on Asuka but Asuka fights back with strikes only for Bayley to shove her into the heel corner. Bayley cheap shots Charlotte then tags in Iyo to keep Asuka isolated. Double flapjack to Asuka but Charlotte drags Iyo away from the pin. Asuka with some elbows to Iyo, then one to Bayley and she kicks Iyo. Iyo with a palm strike but she runs into a roundhouse kick. Charlotte wants in and does get the tag as does Bayley, this leads to Charlotte with her usual stuff to Bayley, then a throw to Iyo. Bayley eats a neckbreaker, then lands an elbow to counter Charlotte’s step over clothesline. Charlotte then catches Bayley with a Lethal Combination in the corner, hits the walk over clothesline but only gets 2. Asuka blind tags in and hoists Bayley onto the top rope. Charlotte tags in and they set for a double superplex, but Iyo’s over to finish the Tower of Doom spot, rough looking landing for Bayley there. Bayley runs into a boot from Charlotte and Iyo breaks up the pin with a Meteora, ugly landing again as Bayley nearly got squashed there. Charlotte makes her own save from the double team then Asuka grabs Bayley but Bayley avoids a boot and Charlotte boots Asuka. Bayley knees Charlotte in the face then wants the Figure 8 but Charlotte kicks her into Iyo then Charlotte hits a sloppy Natural Selection to pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair and Asuka won in 13:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough but maybe 3 or so minutes too long as technical application broke down near the end. Charlotte winning was sadly predictable, the only surprise was that she didn’t pin Iyo. As far as being a preview of the title match it was acceptable but lacked stakes or investment overall.

In the back the Bloodline walk, and Jimmy complains that Roman isn’t here and if he’s not here he can’t make calls. They find Judgement Day in a locker room and we head to break.

Post break commentary confirms Jimmy vs. Knight, then we see Jimmy and Solo staring down Judgement Day. Rhea Ripley orders everyone out so she can have a chat with Heyman. Solo and Damien Priest are the last to leave, and Ripley reiterates she wants to talk with Heyman.

We get a recap of Bobby Lashley dressing down the Street Profits last week, then the Profits jumping the LWO and cementing their heel turn.

Rey Mysterio heads to the ring flanked by the entire LWO. His match with Bobby will be up after this break. Odd layout for that segment.

Post break, here comes Bobby Lashley.

Match #2: Rey Mysterio w/ LWO (Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) vs. Bobby Lashley w/ Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Bobby backs up Rey into a corner and looks down on him, then ties up with Rey and easily overpowers Rey. We get a clean break from Bobby out of the corner, then he lands a back elbow and shoulder blocks Rey down. Bobby with some shoulder strikes in the corner to keep Rey on the back foot. Rey hits the ropes but can’t get around Bobby and Bobby then tries a Dominator but Rey escapes, kicks Bobby then hits a lionsault but only a 1 count. Rey low bridges Bobby then misses a 619 as Bobby’s on the floor and we head to break.

Bobby is working a bearhug as we come back from break. Apparently during the commercial Bobby slammed Rey’s head into the ring post, because why do cool stuff when the broadcast is live? Bobby sends Rey into the corner Hitman style then grabs the bearhug again. Rey fights free with headbutts then Bobby launches him into a corner and reapplies the bearhug. Someone in the crowd has a large image of Kevin Nash’s head when he dressed as Arn Anderson many years ago, which should tell you how interesting this is. Rey fights free again and lands a kick then climbs the ropes but Bobby catches him up there and hangs him in a tree of woe then lands stomps. Bobby with a shoulder blow to Rey, then he tries another one but this time Rey sits up and Bobby eats the turnbuckle. Seated senton from Rey then a dropkick to the knee of Bobby, and another one. Rey hits a DDT for a 2 count, then goes for a 10 punch in the corner but Bobby sends him to the apron. Bobby catches Rey in a front headlock, then hoists him up but Rey knees his way out of the suplex and sets up a 619 only for Bobby to catch him. Bobby tosses Rey to the apron then clubs him down to the floor. The LWO and Profits stare across the fallen body of Rey but nothing comes of it yet. Bobby follows and tosses Rey into the barricade before they head back into the ring. For good measure Bobby tosses Escobar into the time keepers area, then he catches a diving Rey but Rey avoids being posted and shoves Bobby into the ring post. Back in the ring Rey with a 619 to the ribs, then he hits one to the head of Bobby. Rey up top but the Profits and LWO start brawling to distract things with the Profits laying out Cruz and Wilde, so Rey drops them both with a seated senton. That does though all Bobby to catch Rey with a Spear back in the ring and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley won in 12:48

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: A little slow, Bobby always works better in shorter and hard hitting affairs and this wasn’t that. The over crowding was a natural consequence of what they’re setting up later so I wont hold it too much against them, but this just lacked a lot of punch in the ring.

Post match officials check on Cruz and Wilde, who aren’t moving.

In the locker room Heyman and Ripley stare at each other, Ripley wants some kind of merger with the Judgement Day and Bloodline. Heyman likes it, calling it really good and he just has to call Roman and finalize things. Ripley just says it’s authorized. Heyman says the Tribal Chief has to authorize this, and she just repeats that it’s authorized. Ripley tells Heyman to acknowledge her, and with the power of network standards and practices Roman wont be able to do anything. Heyman says she’s in the wrong locker room to say that, and Ripley says they’re going wind up finding out which faction is stronger.

To the ring, here’s Austin Theory to his usual tepid reaction. He’ll be in action after this break.

Alba Fire and Isla Dawn warn that the curse on the titles will continue until they get what they want. OK then.

Back to the ring, here comes Dragon Lee. Theory has a mic, God help us, and gets canned boos while he tries to put over his resume. He warns that he’s going to squash Lee when the bell rings.

Match #3: Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory

They tie up, Theory tries for a cheap shot and they wind up trading some strikes. Lee hits a running hurricanrana, then some kicks in the corner for a 2 count. Grayson Waller’s music hits and he oozes down towards the ring to set up a cheap shot from Theory. Lee lands a dropkick, then flips out of a back suplex and hits a rebound German suplex. Theory rolls out of the ring and Waller hops onto the apron to prevent a dive from Lee and set up a Theory rolling dropkick and we go to break.

Theory tries another rolling dropkick as we come back, but Lee intercepts him with a superkick. Some rights from Lee then he fires up with some elbows then another superkick. Running dropkick from Lee in the corner gets a 2 count. Back elbow from Theory then a neckbreaker over the knee for a 2 count. A few lefts from Theory as the crowd loses interest, then Lee counters a clothesline with a flip into a Liger Bomb for another 2 count. Lee goes up top, Waller distracts things so Theory can crotch Lee on the top. Modified Bitter End from Theory but again only a 2 count. Theory sets Lee on the top rope and climbs up there with him, Lee trips him into a tree of woe and hits a double stomp but Waller pulls Theory out of the ring after that, which sets up a dive from Lee onto both Theory and Waller. Waller cheap shots Lee while the ref isn’t looking, Theory tries A Town Down, but here’s Cameron Grimes to attack Waller, distract Theory and allow Lee to grab a prawn hold roll up for the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dragon Lee won in 9:19

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable enough but Theory is one of those guys who just kind of does moves without really tying together a story or psychology. I’m fine with Lee getting a main roster win like that but even at less than 10 minutes this felt a little oddly paced and I’m not sure Theory was the best guy to showcase Lee’s ring work.

We see Rhea Ripley talking with Jimmy Uso in the back as we head to break.

Post break Rey talks with Santos about how Cruz and Wilde wont be free to compete tomorrow. They need another partner for the six man tag team match, and Rey thinks but then heads off to make a phone call.

We get a video recap of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins and a reminder that they’ll have a match at Fastlane. After that airs we see Priest in the back watching TV at an odd angle and cuddling his briefcase.

Commentary run down Fastlane tomorrow.

Back to the ring here’s Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Our main event will be up after this break.

Post break, a reminder that Roman Reigns will be back on TV next week. So, you know, something of import will actually happen. Pretty Deadly will be up next week too, and Triple H will show up and talk on the “season premier” of Smackdown.

Back to the ring, here comes LA Knight.

Match #4: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso w/ Paul Heyman

Jimmy and Knight circle and trash talk then tie up and wrestle into a corner then Knight avoids a cheap shot and grabs a side headlock. Shoulder block from Knight and Jimmy heads over to confer with Heyman. Kick from Jimmy then his own side headlock and shoulder block. Knight lands a back elbow to cut off Jimmy then hits a powerslam for 2. Jimmy lands a kick but then misses a superkick and barely avoids a Blunt Force Trauma then he rolls out of the ring. Knight with a dropkick through the ropes to Jimmy then he intimidates Heyman. Back in the ring Jimmy lands an enziguri then follows Knight out of the ring to land a superkick and send us to break.

Knight lands rights as we come back, then a Sunset flip into a backbreaker. Russian leg sweep from Knight then a DDT to plant Jimmy. Stomps from Knight then a running knee in the corner for 2. Jimmy avoids a suplex, kicks the body and then lands a right hand but he walks into a scoop powerslam. The Yeah Elbow follows but here’s Solo to attack for the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won via disqualification

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: More angle than match, which is fine since it was obvious that’s what we were getting here.

Cena immediately runs out to attack Solo and send him out of the ring. Cena and Knight stare down Jimmy and Solo, but here’s the Judgement Day to complicate things. Judgement Day stare down with Jimmy and Solo, Heyman and Ripley shake hands though and everyone goes after Knight and Cena but here comes Jey Uso and that makes Jimmy back down as Jey calls him on. The numbers still favor the heels as the crowd chants for Cody Rhodes, and naturally Cody obliges them by showing up to stand with the other faces. Heyman pulls Solo away from the fracas and we get a brawl with JD and Dom getting beaten down then Cody dives onto all of Judgement day. Jey follows with his own dive onto the pile of bodies, Cena teases a dive of his own but winds up staring down Solo in the ring. Solo and Cena brawl for a bit but Solo lands a superkick. Knight goes toe to toe with Solo and clotheslines him out of the ring, then kills JD with a Blunt Force Trauma. JD gets to eat the parade of finishers from the good guys including a Cena Five Knuckle Shuffle then an Attitude Adjustment. Cody tosses his weight belt into the crowd then wipes out JD with a Cross Rhodes and the good guys stand tall.

We get one more instance of commentary reminding us about Fastlane while the good guys pose to end the show.