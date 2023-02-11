Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23  

Hey there people, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The build to Elimination Chamber continues to accelerate given how soon it’s coming up, and last week Sami Zayn wanted a title shot against Roman Reigns, Roman obliged for the Chamber event so he can brutalize and butcher Sami in front of his family in his hometown. This week the Bloodline will remain prominent as the Usos are defending their tag team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, Jey Uso was MIA last week and while Jimmy is sure his brother will be here tonight we should keep an eye on Solo Sikoa potentially subbing in for Jey for the title defense. We’ve also got a Fatal 4-Way between Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar with the winner getting a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title. Gunther can go no wrong in the ring as far as I’m concerned so any of those opponents could make for quality matches. Rey would be a rematch, Kross is kind of dead in the water momentum wise, Moss has less momentum than Kross, and Escobar is a heel though Gunther vs. Escobar could still be great as we’re not sure how the fans might lean in that clash. Charlotte Flair was challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW, and after Poochie’s substandard outing against Sonya Deville I don’t blame Ripley, but I’m sure Charlotte will have some painful face promo to address it. We’ve not seen Bray Wyatt or LA Knight since the Royal Rumble but both men should be ready to move on and start picking up steam. Anyway that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.

We open with a recap hyping up the “what’s up with Jey” question and recapping the beat down on Sami from last week along with Roman accepting his challenge for Elimination Chamber. Full video intro, guess we’re not exactly worried about running over this week.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show, and they remind us that Elimination Chamber is next week.

Up first Paul Heyman is in the ring with the two big belts. Heyman introduces himself then says he’s here to drop some pearls of wisdom. Ever since Brock Lesnar and he conquered the Undertaker’s streak at Mania he doesn’t offer predictions, he delivers spoilers and he’s got a bunch of them tonight. The Island of Relevancy is under a two pronged attack, here on Smackdown it’s Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber. A crazed rebel, and here’s your first spoiler people: Sami Zayn is not here tonight. Sami challenging for the titles is almost comical to Heyman, you can’t seriously imagine Sami as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Over on RAW there’s a challenger, the winner of the Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes. Cody who backed Heyman into a corner on RAW, and he mocks Cody’s line about just wanting to win a title. Well Heyman didn’t know Dusty raised a dumbass, but here’s Cody. This couldn’t be more personal. These aren’t just championships, they’re the center piece of the Island of Relevancy, the plasma of the Bloodline, the reason for the Bloodline’s existence, the family crest of the Anoa’i and Fatu dynasties. This is the tribe of which Roman Reigns is the chief. Now Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes at Mania, let’s be clear that without these titles there is no Island of Relevancy, no Bloodline, no Paul Heyman, no Roman Reigns. Sami pops up behind Heyman now, he strolls around before taking the mic from Heyman. Sami tells Heyman to calm down, he’s not gonna hurt Heyman though he easily could have by now. No one’s here to protect Heyman, if this was a month ago Solo would have already killed him, or Jimmy and Jey would have wiped him out. But this isn’t a month ago, and now Heyman is here all by himself. And everyone knows why, Roman’s days as champion are numbered, the walls are closing in and the empire is collapsing. Sami left the Bloodline, Jey chose to walk out, and what happens next? What do you think Jimmy Uso is going to do next? Side with his abusive cousin or with his twin brother? How about Solo, now that Roman sees Solo can think for himself he’s keeping him closer and that will blow up sooner or later. Even Paul Heyman, the wise man, who’s adored Roman for over two years and now Heyman is here talking about life after those titles are gone. The Bloodline is on its way out. Sami knows Heyman only deals in spoilers, so Sami has one for him, Roman has just 8 days left as champion because at Elimination Chamber Sami is ending his run. Heyman wants the mic back, Sami says Roman doesn’t have to worry about Cody because Sami will be the one to take him down. Heyman was his usual excellent self, Sami was rock solid.

After this match we’ll have our first match.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante the Adonis) w/ B-Fab

Drew and Adonis start, Drew just headbutts him down then throws him around. Drew wants the Claymore but Dolla pulls him out of the ring. Sheamus tags in and runs around on the floor to run over Adonis. Back in the ring Adonis lands a dropkick then sets up a cheap shot from Dolla. Sheamus doesn’t care and crushes Adonis with an Irish Curse, then knees Dolla and goes Bodhran Beating on him to the count of 24 or so. Adonis jumps on Sheamus, how casually adjusts him and hits a White Noise. Sheamus wants the Brogue Kick, Drew wipes out Dolla with a Claymore then Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre won

Rating: Buttercup squash

Delicious squash.

Post match we get a video from the Viking Raiders, Valhalla hears the gods calling her. They have chosen two warriors once destined for greatness, now nothing but sacrifices. The chill you feel is not the winter, it’s pain and suffering. Next week it’s destiny. OK, I can dig it.

In the back Jimmy is leaving a message presumably for Jey as we head to break.

In the back Karrion Kross talks, the Fatal 4-Way match is his. Scarlett tells him to say what he’s going to do, Kross is going to put down Rey Mysterio.

Back to the ring here comes Lacey Evans.

Match #2: Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress

Lacey overpowers Harress without much difficulty and lands some strikes. Lacey keeps control with some boring corner work. Now Lacey goes up top to mock the crowd then heads down to land the Woman’s Right. Cobra Clutch follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lacey Evans won

Rating: Golias squash

Boring squash, Lacey has the ability to trash talk the crowd but there’s just nothing much to her presentation and character.

In the back Jimmy still can’t get ahold of Jey. Paul Heyman is here, Jimmy’s been trying all day to get ahold of him. Jimmy can’t go out there without a partner, Heyman asks why Jimmy didn’t come help him when Sami showed up. Jimmy was looking for Jey, no one’s here and Jimmy asks if Heyman can help him defend the titles tonight. Heyman declines, and Jimmy says he knows Jey will be there tonight. Well we’ll know shortly, that tag team title match is up after this break.

In the back Sonya Deville whines to Adam Pearce about not being in Elimination Chamber when Chelsea Green walks up and wants to file a complaint about the RAW manager. Pearce says you have to win matches to earn opportunities, and they can team up to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

To the ring and here come Braun Strowman and Ricochet. After them Jimmy comes out alone, but as the introductions are happening Jey shows up coming through the crowd then hugs Jimmy so that Samantha Irvin can introduce them both and we head to break.

Match #3 – Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

We come back just as the match starts, Ricochet and Jey tie up. Jey grabs an arm wringer, Ricochet escapes but gets caught in a side headlock leading to Jey landing a shoulder block. They hit the ropes then Jey lands a crossbody. Jimmy tags in and takes over with headbutts. Ricochet hits a handspring back elbow for a 1 count. Braun tags in and goes after Jimmy. Some corner work from Braun then Ricochet tags back in to take some tandem offense. Jimmy rolls out of the ring and he and Jey take a second to regroup. Back in the ring there’s another tie up, Ricochet trips Jimmy down then hits a standing moonsault for 2. Jey tags in and they hit a pop up Samoan drop onto Ricochet then Jey super kicks Ricochet out of the ring as we head to break.

Post break Jimmy and Jey are punching down Ricochet in the corner. Jey is the legal man and floors Ricochet with a right hand. Jimmy tags in, goes for a hip attack but Ricochet intercepts him with a kick and both men are stunned. Ricochet reaches for a tag, Jimmy tries to stop him but Ricochet lands a springboard crossbody and again both men are down. Now we get the double tag and Braun runs wild on Jey for a bit. Braun gets low bridged by Jey, then Jey lands a super kick and dives onto Braun the lands another super kick to send him back into the ring. Jey with a diving crossbody in the ring but only gets 2 on Braun. Braun scoops up Jey but Jey slides off the shoulders and lands a super kick, Braun staggers to his corner and Ricochet tags in to run wild, including a lionsault and a running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Blind tag from Jimmy as Jey eats a spin kick, then Jimmy with an enziguri to Ricochet but Braun tags in blind and hits the running powerslam. Braun tags in Ricochet and they set for the assisted Swanton Bomb, which connects but Jey breaks up the pin to save the match. Braun heads out of the ring to run over Jey, but Jey ducks and Braun wipes out over the announce table. Back in the ring Ricochet dives onto Jey then heads up top to try and take out Jimmy, but Jimmy catches him on the top with a right hand. Jimmy goes for a superplex, but Jey shows up for a blind tag. Ricochet shoves Jimmy down and hits a gorgeous Shooting Star Press but Jey flies in with a Splash to Ricochet and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Usos retained the titles

Rating: 3.5 stars

A little slow to get going, but once they kicked it into gear this was pretty good.

In the back Rey Mysterio talks, he says Karrion Kross is an evil man but nothing will stop him from winning tonight and then taking the IC title. That sends us to break.

In the back the Usos walk, and Jey says he’ll never leave Jimmy. Jimmy asks if Jey is in or out, and Jey doesn’t know yet. Heyman walks up from behind a pillar, and asks if Jey said anything but Jimmy says he just left. Heyman does smile and head out.

In the ring, here’s Natalya with a mic for some reason. Natalya plays with the crowd, who respond with polite indifference. She brings up being taken out by Shayna Baszler, and last week she took something from Baszler and calls Baszler a knock off Ronda Rousey. Last week Natalya took Baszler’s spot in the Chamber and she plans on winning that match and going to Mania while Baszler goes back to carrying Ronda’s bags. Baszler comes out with a mic of her own, she objects to Natalya calling anyone a knockoff, and is tired of her accomplishments being dismissed. Somewhat audible “Knockoff Ronda” chant. Baszler says the truth is she fought before Ronda did, wrestled before Ronda did, and won titles in this company before Ronda did. All this brings out Ronda Rousey. Ronda and Baszler stare off, then both of them jump Natalya. Who could have predicted this shocking turn of events? Anyway here’s Shotzi for the “save” but Baszler deals with her then Ronda holds Natalya in place for a knee to the arm from Baszler. Well that certainly took up some air time.

In the back Jey keeps walking, and finds Sami Zayn. Sami welcomes Jey back, then says he doesn’t want to put Jey in a tough spot but they both know Roman and they both know Roman wont let him forget the Rumble. Sami thanks Jey for the Rumble, then says in 8 days Roman could go down and Sami’s not sure how he’ll do it, but he will. All he wants to tell Jey is that Jey doesn’t have to go down with the ship. In case they don’t get to chat again, Sami acknowledges Jey, then offers a fist bump. Jey just warns him to get lost before giving him the fist bump and sending us to break.

Post break in the back LA Knight is being interviewed by Megan, he wont talk about Bray Wyatt or the past at all, he’s focused on the future and the future is LA Knight, yeah! Nice little promo from Knight, curious to see what he does next.

In the ring Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green wait for the faces.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Sonya and Morgan start, they hit the ropes for a bit and Morgan lands a dropkick. Corner offense from Morgan culminating with a knee strike but when she goes for a flying nothing Sonya counters with a knee of her own for a 2 count. Green tags in and they work to isolate Morgan. Sonya wants back in, Green bickers before tagging Sonya back in. Morgan lands an elbow then a boot, Sonya prevents the tag though. Now Morgan fights out of the heel corner with strikes, and avoids a shot from Sonya who clocks Green by accident. Raquel tags in and Raquel lays out Sonya with a series of clotheslines. Scott Hall special, the fall away slam, from Raquel then the twisting Vader Bomb but Sonya grabs the ropes to break up the pin. Sonya kicks Raquel then tags in Green. Green doesn’t want in but Raquel tosses her in then Green accidentally takes out Sonya. Raquel then kills Green with a Tejana Bomb as Morgan makes a blind tag then hits the ObLIVion and Raquel then powerbombs Morgan onto Green and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan won

Rating: 2 stars

A little heatless but a decent enough reminder of who Raquel and Morgan are and Green’s character acting is at least somewhat entertaining.

In the back Madcap Moss and Emma talk, Moss thinks he’s got this because Emma has helped him look good, feel good, and play good. Moss has graduated from the black trunks it seems. That sends us to break.

Post break we get a video of a sit down interview between Michael Cole and Charlotte Flair. Cole brings up the history between Rhea Ripley and Poochie, Charlotte was the mountain Ripley had to climb three years ago and Charlotte thought Ripley did well but wasn’t ready. Now Ripley thinks she’s ready again, and Charlotte would hope that three years of development would make Ripley ready. Three years later Charlotte is saying the same thing (trust me, we know you’re the same old same old). She thinks three years isn’t enough time for Ripley get to this level. Last time Charlotte taught Ripley a lesson, this time she puts Ripley in her place. This wasn’t good, Charlotte is just painful as a face.

To the ring, and here comes Karrion Kross as the first one out for the Fatal 4-Way. Everyone gets an entrance, and we see Gunther with the rest of Imperium up a sky box observing as we head to break.

Update on next weeks card, Viking Raiders vs. Drew and Sheamus, Ronda and Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya, and the IC title match with the winner of this match and Gunther. Always down for Gunther action.

Match #5 – Fatal 4-Way: Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss w/ Emma vs. Santos Escobar w/ Zelina Vega

Everyone jumps at the bell, Kross takes out Rey then winds up fighting off Moss. Santos low bridges Moss to take care of him for the moment. Kross says it’s been a while since he’s seen Santos and they square up then Kross tosses Santos out of the ring and boots Rey in the corner. Rey and Kross head up top, but Rey fights him off with headbutts then a seated senton but he hits the ropes only to run into a boot. Again Rey looks to fight back, but here’s Santos to attack Kross then sends Rey into Kross. Moss reenters the fray, catches a jumping Rey then uses a fall away slam to toss Rey into Santos. Corner spears from Moss to Kross and Santos. Kross is back here now with some clotheslines. Running knee from Santos to Kross, then he and Rey square off. Some history between these two if you remember King Cuerno and Rey squaring up in Lucha Underground. They hit the ropes right away, then Santos avoids a wheelbarrow bulldog and hits a dropkick. Rey fights back with an elbow and a kick from the apron then a jumping hurricanrana but Santos catches him with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Kross trips up Santos, Santos just kicks him. Rey tries the 619, but Moss gets involved before Rey jumps onto Moss and Kross. Santos with a suicide dive onto Moss to send us to break.

Kross clobbers Santos with an elbow as we come back. Kross with an exploder to Rey. Moss hits Kross with a jawbreaker then hits the ropes for a shoulder block, then one to Santos and one for Rey. Kross counters a Punchline with an elbow but Moss lands a spinebuster for a 2 count. Santos jumps at Moss, who catches him but Santos slips away from him then grabs a Victory Roll for 2. Enziguri from Santos gets a 2 count on Moss. Rey stalks Santos but Santos fights him off only for things to really break down. Rey gets tossed onto Kross then hits him with a satellite DDT. Santos catches Rey with a Phantom Driver out of nowhere but Moss is here to break up the pin. Santos now heads up top, Moss goes up to meet him and they fight on the top rope. Moss takes the worst of things leading to Santos hitting a top rope hurricanrana for a 2 count. Kross and Santos square up, Kross clotheslines him out of the ring then stalls a Sunset Flip from Rey and tries a powerbomb but Rey counters into the ropes and hits the 619 on Kross. Scarlett trips up Rey to prevent the follow up and Kross crushes Rey with a Kross Hammer. Santos and Kross head out of the ring as Santos sort of hits a crossbody to them. Moss then flies in with an elbow drop onto Rey and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Madcap Moss won

Rating: 3 stars

Decent match but suffered from styles clashing and not really blending. Also, a moment of silence for Moss next week because that’s going to be ugly for him.

In the back Paul Heyman finds Jimmy and congratulates him, then gives a message from Roman, he wants Jimmy and Jey to stay home next week and watch the show, because sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see live at the venue. OK, seriously, THANK YOU for acknowledging how stupid that trope is. That slightly ominous note ends the episode.