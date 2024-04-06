Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.05.24  

Well everyone tonight’s the night, the final show before WrestleMania 40. That means the last chance to impact stories for the biggest show of the year, the last chance to try and convince you to buy the event, and the last chance to have a moment that sticks with us all going forward. The big match tonight is Jey Uso coming to Smackdown to take on Solo Sikoa, while the Tribal Jester bounces around ringside like usual. But we’re also getting the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under, and Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez, all but the battle royal have Mania implications or at least tie ins. Last week Jade Cargill aligned herself with Naomi and Bianca Belair and we know that trio will take on Dakota Kai and the Kabuki Warriors at Mania, Bayley vs. Iyo Sky has kind of taken center stage on Smackdown while all the Bloodline stuff has shifted to RAW because that’s the show they care about. We’ve also go the Final Testament and the Hurt Profits still squaring up so they might find more friction tonight, and as mentioned we’ve still got Legado del Fantasma and the LWO at each others throats. The main question remains around how much Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or The Rock will be here tonight for the go home show. I imagine a lot of moments but most of the matches being pretty tame, no need to risk anything the day before Night 1 of WrestleMania. But that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

We open with a video hype job for Mania focusing on Philadelphia as the location.

Cody Graves and Wade Barrett welcomes us to the show proper.

Kevin Owens is here first, guess the KO Show will be kicking us off. You know, the KO Show really has gone downhill since he stopped wearing a tie to host it. Just a lack of professionalism on his part. Owens welcomes us to the KO Show then brings out his guest, Randy Orton. Randy gets a mic from Owens and they sit for the talk. Owens spins in his chair because they spin, then brings up their match on Sunday. Tonight they’re joined by their hatred for Logan Paul, Randy agrees, but the tough question from Owens is just how much does Randy hate Logan? Randy thinks and goes to disagree and say he’s an 11 on a 1-10 scale, but here’s Logan to interrupt via video. Logan insults them then gets the “what” treatment from the crowd. Logan is at the venue for Mania and he’s thinking about his victory. Owens says Logan talks a lot for someone across the street from them. Randy agrees, and they decide to go over there and beat him up. Owens and Randy head out through the crowd, we see Grayson Waller and Austin Theory come from under the ring but they have to chase after Randy and Owens as we head to break.

We come back to Randy and Owens looking for a ride, Owens has found a golf cart and heads off towards the Mania venue. Waller and Theory chase them but are still behind the golf cart. Wade on commentary appropriately calls this a Benny Hill skit.

A video tribute to Andre the Giant to set up the battle royal.

Speaking of that, we get the tail end of Bronson Reed’s entrance then Ricochet’s full entrance while the ring is mostly full. Oh, hey, it’s Omos so he’s, well, not dead at least. We haven’t seen Omos since the Royal Rumble.

Match #1: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Pretty Deadly go after Omos, Omos just tosses them down then ejects Wilson and Prince follows of his own accord. Everything breaks down now, Angel and Humberto are sent out because they have a real match tomorrow. Cameron Grimes is tossed off camera. Jinder Mahal gets eliminated by Apollo Crews. Veer and Sanja toss Crews out, then the Creed Brothers go for Veer and Sanja and get rid of them. Ivar and Reed team up briefly on the human Funko Pop that is JD McDonagh, then Omos murders JD with a Choekbomb and we head to break.

Omos is laying waste to Brutus and Julius Creed on the floor, seems all of them have been eliminated. Wilde gets tossed out, and Ivar eliminates Cedic Alexander. Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Reed, and Otis are the final five. Reed, Otis, and Ivar square up to “meat” chants. Those three men trade some offense then Reed and Ivar with a mid air crossbody, bless them for that. Ricochet kicks Reed but Reed catches him. Eventually JD pulls Ricochet off the apron, seems JD is still legal but Akira with a superkick to eliminate him. Akira tries to tear the shirt, thinks better of it then gets squashed between Reed and Ivar. Otis catches an Ivar kick and hits a back elbow then a discus clothesline to Reed for good measure. Otis with a Caterpillar to Reed, but Ivar then tosses Otiz. Akira tries to take out Ivar but runs into a boot, then Ivar picks up and tosses Akira, Otis was clearly supposed to catch him but Ivar over tossed him and that was a bad landing. Ivar and Reed are left, they start trading clotheslines to the predictable “meat” chants. Superkick from Reed but Ivar with some athletic moves to avoid him. Wheel kick from Ivar then he goes up top for the Doomsault but Reed avoids him. Reed with a Rolling Thunder then clotheslines Ivar out of the ring to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bronson Reed won in 10:14

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Not a bad battle royal, docking a bit for a few awkward spots and weird execution but all in all a fine enough outing.

We get a recap of the main event segment from RAW. Final Boss Rock is pretty awesome as a villain.

Next we see Logan Paul having arrived at Smackdown, avoiding Owens and Randy I guess. That sends us to break.

Final Testament video, they targeted Bobby Lashley because he needed to learn humility. Last year Bobby cried about not having a Mania spot, well their spots were taken by things they couldn’t control. Should they have joined Bobby in a cry? Well this year they’ve got Mania spots because the Final Testament carried this fight until it deserved that spot. Come Mania they’ll light Bobby and the Profits up with shots that they will carry with them forever.

Back to the ring where Logan Paul has arrived. He calls Philly as trashy as south Jersey, and thinks whoever made him spend a week here should be fired. Some basic heel crowd work follows, kid with the “Prime is mid” sign is correct by the way. That stuff is terrible for rehydration. Logan runs down the intelligence of Randy and Owens, but he’s playing 4D chess out here. Right now Waller and Theory are across the street about to beat down Randy and Owens, he’s got some video feed for us and we cut over to that. All we see is Waller and Theory having lost Randy and Owens. In fact Randy and Owens have come out from under the ring to be behind Logan. Logan realizes what’s happened and tries to run but Owens intercepts and sends him back into the ring where he eats an uppercut then Owens lands a Stunner. The crowd want an RKO, Randy looks to oblige them and connects with one to Logan. The challengers stand over the fallen champion.

In the back we see Dragon Lee writhing in pain. Rey Mysterio and Carlito show up, Nick Aldis is here as well. You know, I bet this time it was Carlito pissed that Rey didn’t pick him. Back to the ring Zelina Vega heads to the ring accompanied by Rey. Elektra Lopez follows along with Santos Escobar, then Andrade and Dominik Mysterio join in as well.

Match #2: Zelina Vega w/ Rey Mysterio vs. Elektra Lopez w/ Santos Escobar, Andrade, and Dominik Mysterio

Match joined in progress as they ladies are trading elbows. Bit of a head kick from Vega then she fires up with clotheslines to no reaction. Man the crowd is fully dead for this, and these two leaving as much air between them as they are isn’t helping. Elektra does not look comfortable out there. Vega up top but Elektra catches a cross body and hits a Catatonic, apparently her version is called the Elektrafier. 619 from Vega near the corner, then she hits the Hammerlock DDT while looking at Andrade. Dumb Dom distracts the ref on the pin so Vega clocks him then Rey yanks him off the apron. Elektra-shock, sit out chokebomb, from Elektra and that gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Elektra Lopez won in 2:31 shown

Rating: DUD

Thoughts: These two were not at all on the same page, this was almost entirely a way to set up a dramatic turn for Andrade to align with Rey and Vega post match.

Post match Dom and Escobar attack Rey. Escobar tries to get Andrade in on the beat down, but Andrade kills Dom with a lariat then ejects Escobar. Andrade shakes hands with Rey then they embrace, and he rejoins with his old valet Zelina Vega. Guess Andrade will be replacing Dragon Lee.

In the back Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair walk and will talk after this break.

Post break Naomi and Belair get entrances, they walk to the ring together as we get a recap of Jade saving them last week and laying waste to Damage Control. Those two are in the ring with mics, Belair brings up that she’s got the most history with Damage Control and doing this alone for this long as been a pain. But Naomi had her back after returning, and reminded her what she’s fighting for. Naomi agrees it’s time to end Damage Control, but just the two of them couldn’t quite do it. They needed each other but even the Glow-est was out numbered. Belair says Damage Control got too cocky, they were used to running over anyone who tried to oppose them but they didn’t expect Jade to show up. That brings out Jade. Jade gets a mic as well and thanks Naomi and Belair, then says Damage Control got stepped on last week then ultimately gave her the chance to stand at Mania and prove what she’s all about. They’re going to show that there is no Damage Control. For Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai, be warned that you’re in the eye of the storm. All three women point to the sign.

IN the back we see Jey warming up, he’s talking and says the Bloodline drama continues. Tonight he beats up Solo, tomorrow he beats down his brother Jannetty Uso. Some “yeets” follow.

To the ring, here come the New Catch Republic. After this break they’ll wrestle Waller and Theory.

In the back a ref tells Rey that Dragon Lee wont make it to Mania. Fortunately Andrade is right there and offers to be his partner. Rey accepts. Carlito shows up and says Lee is out, then he seems miffed that Andrade is in but plays it off pretty quickly. Yeah, Carlito is turning tomorrow.

Back to the ring Theory and Waller make their way to the ring.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory)

Dunne and Theory start, they tie up then trade arm wringers and escapes. Theory with a cheap shot to Dunne on a rope break, Dunne objects to that and hits a Dragon Screw then tags in Bate. Bate with a senton off of Dunne then a dropkick. Waller tags in, Bate easily out wrestles him and hits an Airplane Spin but Theory breaks that up. Dunn dives at Theory but theory hits him. Bate dives onto Theory but gets kicked by Waller heading back into the ring. Waller then hits a tornado DDT onto the apron as we head to break.

Theory is working over Bate as we come back. Waller tags in and hits a backbreaker then Theory follows with a rolling blockbuster for 2. Bate blocks a suplex and hits his deadlift vertical suplex. Dunne gets the hot tag and runs wild on everyone with kicks then a German suplex for Theory and a rebound German for Waller. Next Dunne goes for the fingers of Waller, he’s got to wait as Theory is a little late on his break up. Bate punches down Theory but eats a jumping knee from Waller. Waller then punches down Bate and tries the rolling Stunner but Dunne intercepts him with an elbow. Bate tags in, Birming-Hammer connects and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Catch Republic won in 7:33

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid match, these two teams have developed some decent chemistry over the last handful of weeks and this was a mostly effective teaser for the ladder match at Mania.

Post match the Judgement Day show up and lay waste to everyone who’s going to be in that match tomorrow.

Next a video highlight for Bayley and hyping up her match with Iyo Sky. It’s fairly standard WWE stuff here, which is to say good quality but this one didn’t quite hit a homerun but there’s nothing wrong with a double. That sends us to break.

Post break LA Knight heads to the ring to a very large pop. As he heads to the ring we get a recap of Knight as the master of disguise to get the better of AJ Styles last week. Knight has a mic and wants to talk to us, AJ and Knight will meet at WrestleMania yeah. Just two nights away and he’s feeling fresh as he’s squaring up with a man some call the phenomenal one. Well Knight thinks AJ is phenomenal at not showing up, at running away, and on Sunday he’ll get stomped out by the man they call the mega star. No more time for running, only for crying when it’s done. All AJ’s done since returning is cry about Knight, but he should thank Knight since Knight can actually make AJ interesting. Well at Mania he’s not just putting the boots to him, he’s giving him three the hard way, and the whole world will know this is LA Knight’s game yeah. Good enough promo from Knight, he flubbed a bit but did a great job covering it.

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits talk, they’re tired of being attacked by the Final Testament. On Sunday there’s no rules and no corners to hide behind, they’re finishing this in a Street Fight. Bobby is happy to take this to the dark side and finish them.

To the ring here comes Jey Uso to a very big pop. Jey is actually a very good singles wrestler and the crowd are with him. Jey’s match will be up after this break.

Post break commentary run down the Mania cards, then we head back to the ring for Solo Sikoa’s entrance.

Match #4: Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

Jey starts right in with punches, Solo shoves him off but runs into an uppercut then a kick. Kick from Jey then he low bridges Solo and sets for a suicide dive but Solo cuts him off with a right hand. Solo then with a Uranage into the ring apron and we head to break.

We come back to Solo working the dreaded trapezius nerve hold. Jey fights back with punches but then gets cut off with a belly to belly suplex. Solo sets for a hip attack but Jey avoids it then lands more punches. Jey avoids a flapjack and lands a superkick. More kicks from Jey then he sets for his own hip attack in the corner and his connects but that only gets 2 on the cover. Jey wants the Spear but Solo intercepts him with a Samoan Drop. Solo goes for the Spike, but Jey counters with a superkick, then another one and a Spear. Jey up top for a Splash, it connects but Jannetty Uso attacks after it does.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso won via disqualification in 6:33

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts:

Our Tribal Jester and Solo both lay into Jey, including Solo wanting a Spike but Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are here to save Jey. Everyone brawls with Cody and Seth standing tall. Cody’s got a weight belt and lays into Jimmy and Solo with it, only one blow each before they run but Jey intercepts Jimmy and sends him back into the ring. “Whoop that trick” chants for Jimmy, Cody hits a Cross Rhodes and then Seth with a belt shot but Jey looks a little conflicted on the apron. OK, never mind, Jey up top for a Splash to Jimmy and he stands over his fallen brother. Cody gets a mic and says that tomorrow is 40 years of WrestleMania. The pressure is real, tomorrow night he and Seth take on Roman Reigns and the Rock, they’re going to slap the Final Boss so hard that his ego will leave his body and he’ll remember what it is to be the people’s champion. Once they shatter the foundation of the Bloodline, on Sunday Cody will dethrone the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He’s fighting for every moment, for every fan who believed in him, for everyone who’s ever dreamed out in the open. When one good story ends on Sunday an even better one will begin. The good guys stand tall to close the episode.