Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.19.23  

Hello everyone, it’s another Friday night and here we are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money is coming up soon, and because of the location they’ll be taping next weeks Smackdown tonight as well. Usually these double stacked events feature a ton of filler so let’s see how this one plays out. As for what we know will happen tonight, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go face to face with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of their tag team title match at Night of Champions. Roman’s not even going to defend his belts before hitting day 1,000. We’re in for a lot of tag team action tonight the Street Profits take on LA Knight and his partner Rick Boogs, Pretty Deadly debut against Ridge Holland and Butch, The Usos had a minor altercation with the Latino World Order last week so this week they’ll wrestle, and Grayson Waller will host his talk show with AJ Styles. Again, they’ll be taping next weeks Smackdown after this one so we’ll just have to see how things get structured tonight. That’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Up first, our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Roman is here with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. As they head to the ring we get our first recap of the evening, this one about last week when Roman ran down Jimmy and Jey Uso and demanded an apology. Jey apologizing saved Jimmy’s bacon. Roman gets a mic from Heyman, and provides South Carolina the chance to acknowledge him. Just after that the music of Kevin Owens hits and then he’s followed by Sami Zayn. We’re also reminded that Judgement Day beat Owens and Sami on Monday. Anyway everyone who speaks has a mic now. Roman thinks this is perfect, the people are excited and he’s happy they’re out here. There’s only two things to do, and first it’s time for Sami and Owens to acknowledge their Tribal Chief, then after that they can drop the belts and walk out. Owens tosses his mic away and squares off with Solo, Roman and Sami both play peace maker here. Roman knows Owens is only here to fight, but he does have some words for Sami. Roman has had a special career, the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, but only one regret along the way is wasting his time on Sami. Sami’s only regret isn’t hitting Roman with a chair sooner. It’s been a long time coming, the last time they were in the ring together was Elimination Chamber and Sami wants to get some things off of his chest. Roman’s greed has led them to this moment, and Sami has realized he has nothing to say to Roman except this, everyone told him he was the best, he’s always gotten everything he wanted, but Roman is not going to get these titles. Because Roman’s just not as good as Sami and Owens, or as good as the Usos. Roman sells that a little bit, then asks if that’s the one feeling Sami has about him. He took it easy on Sami, he gave him opportunities, but here come the Usos to jump Sami and Owens from behind. Jimmy and Jey beat down Owens and Sami then head into the ring. Roman isn’t thrilled with this, he didn’t tell them to do this, then when Roman goes to leave he bumps into Solo who didn’t move for him. Eventually Roman storms to the back alone and we head to break.

Post break the Bloodline is in Roman’s locker room, Jimmy and Jey apologizing for what they did. Roman wants to know why they’re running random plays, he had things he wanted to say. He had things to say to Sami, but didn’t get to say it because Jimmy and Jey did what they wanted to do. Roman has kept them in the promised land, he makes the choices, then he ejects Jimmy and Jey.

To the ring, here come the Brawling Brutes. We get a video from Pretty Deadly, doing some fake cooking putting themselves over.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) w/ Sheamus vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Sheamus has joined commentary. Wilson and Butch tie up, they hit the ropes and Butch lands a clothesline. Wilson slams Butch down then tags in Prince. Some tandem offense, then Butch grabs wagging fingers and stomps on them. Ridge tags in and holds Prince for a dropkick from Butch. Prince tries to knee out of a suplex but Ridge ignores that and suplexes him anyway. Blind tag from Wilson who DDT’s a charging Ridge and sends us to break.

Post break Wilson tags in and they’re working over Ridge. Prince back in and they double shoulder block Ridge down then hit a tandem splash and leg drop. Ridge fights back with body blows and uppercuts, then badly mistimes a sell on a knee lift. Eventually Ridge hits a low takeover and tries to tag out, Wilson tags in and grabs a sleeper on him first though. Ridge walks over and tags in Butch. Butch runs wild on both Prince and Wilson for a bit, including a release suplex on to Wilson for a 2 count. More kicks from Butch, I think Wilson is bleeding from the nose. Ridge blind tags in, grabs both Wilson and Prince on his shoulders for a Samona drop. Butch and Ridge with stereo improvised Bodhran Beatings, then Ridge tries for a finish but Wilson shoves him into the corner to drop Butch, then they hit Spilt Milk on Ridge to pick up the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match, and I was wrong, no blood from Wilson just some odd lighting at that moment. Decent debut for Pretty Deadly, and Butch is a talented enough guy to make sure they looked good. Ridge didn’t hurt anyone at least, and keeping his ring time down while he sorts himself out remains a good idea. A few timing issues knocked it down just a peg though.

We get a memorial video package for Superstar Billy Graham, who passed away this week. He’s easily one of the most influential wrestlers in history. That sends us to break.

Asuka makes an entrance as we come back from break. During Asuka’s entrance we get a recap of Asuka hitting Bianca Belair with the Poison Mist last week. In the back Zelina Vega is at gorilla, she’s still riding high from the experience wrestling in Puerto Rico, her size doesn’t matter, she’s going to give her all and prove she can go toe to toe with the best.

Match #2: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega

Quick roll up from Vega then a kick to follow up. More roll ups from Vega but she can’t keep Asuka down yet. Asuka avoids a 619 then invites Vega out of the ring and kicks her in the head. Asuka drops Vega on the announce table and bounces in happiness as we head to break.

As we come back Asuka is still in control with some kicks to Vega. Vega fires back with some elbows, then a knee out of the corner and a shotgun dropkick. Asuka off the ropes but gets set up for the 619, this time Vega lands it and climbs the ropes. Meteora from Vega only gets 2. Vega tries for a Code Red but Asuka counters and they wind up trading pins before Asuka grabs a crossface chicken win, Vega rolls through for a 2 count. Asuka counters again and grabs an Asuka Lock to get the submission.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent match, they’re trying to keep Vega viable after Backlash and Asuka is able to sell for anyone, but Asuka was the inevitable winner here.

Post match Asuka wont let go of the lock, Bianca Belair shows up for the save and tries to dodge a Poison Mist, blue colored this time, and they wind up staring off.

Another video package for the World Heavyweight Title match at Night of Champions. I’m still half hoping Roman walks out of the event with that belt too, because it would amuse me.

After this break we’ll get our first look at the Grayson Waller Effect.

Post break, Grayson Waller is in the ring with his talk show set up. Waller welcomes us to the show, some piped in boos, and he brings out AJ Styles. Waller brings up that they crossed paths in NXT and AJ told Waller to try being phenomenal for 20 plus years, and Waller has thought about that a lot. He brings up that AJ could add one more belt to his collection. AJ brings up being out with injury, and that this was the longest he’s ever been down with injury, and he’s been training as hard as possible since he got cleared to do so. He knew he’d have an opportunity, and now he can become the world heavyweight champion, and he wants it more than the air he breathes. Seth Rollins is on a movie set, and good for him, but he’d better be ready because AJ is. Waller thinks that match will be an instant classic. But he’s most excited for the ending when the new champion will be announced, and it’ll be Seth Rollins. AJ is less than thrilled and they stare off for a bit.

In the back the Latino World Order, Rey puts over the Usos, but Santos Escobar says he and Rey could be better. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde agree, and Rey wants to show the Usos what happens when you mess with the LWO.

To the ring and here come the Street Profits, they’ll be in action after this break.

LA Knight hangs out on the entrance ramp as we come back, he’s got a mic and wants to talk to us. He’s looking for titles, and that means the tag team titles aren’t safe either. But the Profits are here talking trash, and Knight can beat them with anyone and he’s going to prove it. That brings out Rick Boogs. Boogs is quite excited.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. LA Knight and Rick Boogs

Boogs and Ford start us off, Ford with a mocking strut but he can’t knock Boogs over and just bounces off him a couple of times. Boogs catches a jumping Ford and hoists him up into a military press for a few reps, then tosses him back onto his feet in the Profits corner. Dawkins tags in, he grabs a side headlock then hits the ropes but Boogs drops him with a shoulder tackle. Boogs then curls Dawkins in a pumphandle position and turns it into a fall away slam. Knight tags in and they tackle Dawkins down. Dawkins with a jawbreaker but he runs into a powerslam then Knight with an elbow drop. Boogs tags back in and they argue about the move, Dawkins flips out of a back suplex and tags in Ford who hits a crossbody to both men. Ford fires up for a bit and lands kicks to Boogs. Knight is kicked to the apron, then Boogs runs into him and Ford sends Boogs out then dives onto both of them. Back in the ring Boogs eats a Sky High from Dawkins then From the Heavens Splash from Ford to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Not exactly how you’d like to reintroduce Rick Boogs depending on your plans for him, but he and Knight actually showed off some decent chemistry even if not as friends.

Post match Knight lifts up Boogs and hugs him, then plants him with a Blunt Force Trauma and storms out. Michael Cole with the line of the night, “It could be worse for Knight, he could be Baron Corbin” to set up a recap of Cameron Grimes squashing Baron Corbin last week.

In the back Megan interviews Grimes. Grimes is happy to have one of the fastest victories in WWE history, he knows he made a splash last week but he’s still focused on going to the moon.

Elsewhere in the back the Usos are getting warmed up and hyped up for their match as we head to break.

Karrion Kross thinks justice is blind, because it has no idea he’s stalking it. And it has no idea, do you, Allen. Then Scarlett reveals an AJ Styles Justice tarot card.

Next, a recap of Cody Rhodes and his promo from Monday.

To the ring, here come Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulia Leon

Fyre beats up Leon for a bit then tags in Dawn. Dawn grabs a Tarantual to set up a super kick from Fyre then she follows up with a Meteora. Feroz tags in but Dawn clobbers Leon anyway. Knee to Feroz then Fyre tags in. Gory Bomb plus Flatliner follows and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won

Rating: Kabocha squash

Thoughts: Delicious squash.

Apparently whatever injury Liv Morgan is dealing with will keep her out of action so the women’s tag team titles are being vacated. We’ll have a fatal 4-way to crown new ones, Raquel Rodriguez will be allowed to participate but needs to find a partner.

In the back Kayla talks with Raquel, Raquel puts over Morgan but wont give up. Bayley and Iyo Sky are here to bring up that Dakota Kai’s injury last week was totally worse and more heart breaking, but if Raquel can find a partner they’ll wrestle “next week”.

Back to the ring, Austin Theory comes out to a pretty tepid reaction. Theory will do. . . something after this break.

Theory talks as we come back, slightly better reaction now but I wonder how much was sweetened. He says he expected respect after all the legends he’s bodied, then he got ganged up on by two former world champions. He thinks Bobby Lashley might be obsessed with him, but he doesn’t get Sheamus’s anger. They’re both tough, strong, both beat John Cena (that cheap attempt barely got a pop) while Sheamus did that 12 years go when Theory was something like 13. This all brings out Sheamus. Sheamus gets a mic, then just Brogue Kicks Theory down and drops it.

In the back the Usos keep getting hyped up. Paul Heyman is here to say Roman forgives them, they ask if he’ll be out there with them and Heyman has to say no. He tries to play peacemaker, putting over the 1,000 day celebration of Roman that’s coming up. This is just the LWO, the Usos have this, and please make that a spoiler not a prediction. Neither Jimmy nor Jey seem too thrilled, Jey knows what’s up if they lose and Jimmy seems to be slowly realizing just how bad a spot they’re in.

To the ring, here come Rey and Escobar. They head down as we go to break.

Post break we get a rundown of “next weeks” card including Kross vs. AJ Styles and Sheamus vs. Theory for Theory’s US title.

The Usos head out next.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) vs. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey)

Rey and Jey start, Jey powers Rey into the bad corner and tags in Jimmy. Some abuse to Rey as Jimmy and Jey try to keep each other hyped up. Jimmy launches Rey into the corner and trash talks Rey. Rey fights back with kicks then Escobar tags in and kicks Jimmy out of the ring. Jey gets clotheslined out and Rey and Escobar stand tall in the ring as we head to break.

Escobar is fighting out of the Usos corner as we come back. Jimmy stops Escobar from tagging out and rolls up Escobar for 2. In the back Roman and Solo are watching TV at an odd angle. Jimmy with some punches then a chop. Escobar fights back with a dropkick and both men are down. Jey tags in and cheap shots Rey to prevent the hot tag. Escobar grabs a Small Package on Jey for a 2 count, then Jey clobbers Escobar with a right hand. Jey lands a back elbow to drop Escobar and prevent him firing up. Jimmy tags in and lands punches in the corner, he wants to follow up with a hip attack and hits it. Another hip attack from Jimmy but Escobar intercepts him with a flying knee and both men are down. This time we get the double tag and Rey gets to run wild on Jey for a bit. Rey up top for a seated senton then a springboard crossbody. Jey fights back with a super kick then eats some kicks from Rey and Rey hits a Code Red for 2. Rey eats a cheap kick from Jimmy, leading to Jey hitting a pop up neckbreaker for 2. Jimmy tags in, they want a double suplex on Rey but Rey fights out of it then low bridges both Jimmy and Jey. Escobar tags in and dives onto both of them. Back in the ring Escobar eats a kick from Jimmy, because what’s selling. Knee from Escobar then a double knee in the corner. Escobar and Jimmy up top, for a top rope hurricanrana that gets a near fall. Knee from Escobar and he tags in Rey, who hits a guillotine leg drop for another 2 count as Jey breaks up the pin. Jey super kicks Escobar before Rey sends him out of the ring and sets up Jimmy for the 619 but Jimmy hits a super kick. Tag to Jey, who hits a top rope Splash, but only a near fall as Rey just kicks out. Jimmy tags back in, they want the double Splash, but Kevin Owens shows up to distract things, Sami Zayn then shoves over Jimmy and Escobar tags in. Rey hits the 619, then deals with Jey as Escobar hits a top rope Splash for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LWO won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: With the talent in the ring this was going to be solid, Jimmy and Jey selling their desperation was nice but in general they’ve started leaning into their excesses just a bit too much for my liking.

In the back Solo thinks about leaving his chair but Roman stops him. Roman says something to Solo that doesn’t quite get picked up by the mic, then he gets pensive as the episode ends.