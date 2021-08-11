Women’s Tag Match Added to ROH Glory By Honor Night One

The Allure will be in action — but won’t know all of their opponents — on the first night of ROH Glory By Honor night one. ROH has announced that Angelina Love and Mandy Leon will face Vita VonStarr and a mystery opponent on the first night of the event, which takes place on August 20th.

THE ALLURE FACES VITA VONSTARR AND A MYSTERY PARTNER AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1

The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) demanded to be booked in a tag team match, but the old saying about being careful what you wish for might apply here.

At Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, Love and Leon will face The Righteous’ Vita VonStarr, but the identity of VonStarr’s partner has not been made public.

After Love and Leon — who haven’t been in a tag match together in more than a year and half — went to ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis and insisted she book them in a tag match, Kanellis-Bennett decided that they would randomly draw names to determine their opponents.

Love drew VonStarr’s name. Leon has chosen not to reveal the name she drew, but she clearly wasn’t pleased with the selection.

What we do know is that VonStarr is plenty dangerous. She has shown no fear when physically interjecting herself in men’s matches involving Righteous members.

In VonStarr’s only match in ROH thus far, she nearly defeated former Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai, and she has had a lot of success on the independent circuit.

Who is VonStarr’s partner? Will The Allure end up regretting that they demanded a tag match? Or will The Allure have the last laugh?

Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!