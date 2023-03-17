Women’s Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For NWA 312

The NWA has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match and more for next month’s NWA 312. The promotion announced on Friday that Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate will defend their World Women’s Tag Team Championship against Pretty Empowered at the April 7th PPV. In addition, an NWA United States Tag Team Championship match is set for the pre-show as Country Gentlemen defend against Jax Dane and Blake Troop.

The updated card for the show is:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. EC3

* NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Finals: Kenzie Page vs. TBD

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered

Pre-Show

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Country Gentlemen vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop