World Middleweight Title Match Announced For MLW Battle Riot VII

Místico will defend the MLW World Middleweight Title against Templario at Battle Riot VII next month. MLW announced the match on Tuesday for the event, which takes place on April 5th.

The full announcement reads:

Místico vs. Templario MLW World Middleweight Title match signed for Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico (champion) vs. Templario at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Los Angeles will be the epicenter of lucha libre history when MLW presents Battle RIOT VII on April 5, featuring a colossal clash for the MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico (champion) vs. Templario.

The match was set in motion on February 8 at SuperFight 6 in Atlanta, when Templario shocked the world by pinning Místico in tag team competition — an unthinkable moment, as no one had pinned Místico since his historic MLW debut last year. It was a statement heard around the world, sending tremors through MLW.

Wasting no time, Templario demanded a one-on-one opportunity for the championship, and Místico, the fighting champion, has accepted the challenge. Now, Los Angeles will bear witness to a lucha libre dream match, as the world’s most iconic luchador defends his crown against one of CMLL’s most feared rudos.

Templario, known as “El Guerrero León” (The Warrior Lion), enters LA with incredible momentum and a reputation as one of the most complete fighters in the sport. Harkening back to the medieval era when the Knights Templar ruled the lands, Templario embarks on a crusade of his own — a quest to dethrone Místico and capture the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

Combining brute strength with jaw-dropping athleticism, Templario seamlessly blends aerial mastery with punishing power, making him one of the most dangerous and unpredictable challengers Místico has ever faced. With his star soaring in CMLL, Templario’s arrival in MLW signals a new chapter in his storied career — and the fiercest test yet for the champion.

Meanwhile, Místico stands tall as MLW’s reigning World Middleweight Champion, recently celebrating over one year with the title after winning it on February 29, 2024. A true world champion, Místico has defended the gold around the globe, including a successful title defense in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fantastica Mania tour, where he defeated Averno. Místico has also showcased the championship at Arena Mexico, the legendary Cathedral of Lucha Libre, further cementing its prestige.

As Mexico’s biggest box office star of the 21st century, Místico’s legend transcends borders. Selling out arenas weekly and captivating thousands of fans wherever he competes, Místico has become not only a pillar of Major League Wrestling, but a cultural icon. Yet, Templario’s arrival represents a threat unlike any other — a fierce rudo on a mission to topple the king and rewrite history.

The greatest challenge of Místico’s MLW reign now looms in Los Angeles. Will Templario complete his crusade and capture the gold? Or will Místico once again defy the odds and continue his reign as the undisputed champion?

Find out when MLW presents Battle RIOT VII — April 5, live from Los Angeles.