World Tag Team Title Match Announced for NWA Alwayz Ready

– NWA has announced a World Tag Team Championship match for Alwayz Ready. La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) will put the tag team titles on the line against Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith and Doug Williams). You can check out the match announcement below.

NWA Alwayz Ready will be held at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 11. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Mims

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection