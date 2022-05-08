wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Match Announced for NWA Alwayz Ready
– NWA has announced a World Tag Team Championship match for Alwayz Ready. La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) will put the tag team titles on the line against Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith and Doug Williams). You can check out the match announcement below.
NWA Alwayz Ready will be held at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 11. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Mims
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (c) vs. Commonwealth Connection
🎟🔥https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! Since arriving in the NWA, only ONE team has defeated La Rebelión in tag team action. And now, at #ALWAYZREADY, the Commonwealth Connection will have their chance to do it again. This time, for the World Tag Team Titles! Can they do it twice?! pic.twitter.com/lCse7Tnw3L
— NWA (@nwa) May 8, 2022
