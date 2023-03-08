wrestling / News

World Tag Team Title Match, More Announced For Next Week’s MLW Underground

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground 3-14-23 Image Credit: MLW

Hustle & Power will defend the World Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of MLW Underground. MLW announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on Reelz:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Hustle & Power vs. Samoan SWAT Team
* Mance Warner calls out the Calling Card Attackers
* Real1 is in the house

MLW Underground, Jeremy Thomas

