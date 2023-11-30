wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling S2 Episode 12 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 12. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat
* Jessie Jones makes a deal with David McLane about Championship Challenge Match
* Exodus vs. Keta Rush
* The Brat Pack vs. Spring Break 24/7
* Gloria Glitter vs. Chantilly Chella
SEASON 2 EPISODE 12: “Truck Stop Justice” The roadside dining, truck stop loving Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag, finally get a chance to even the score with the high life jet setting Miami’s Sweet Heat for the brutal beatdown three weeks prior in The Main Event. Jessie Jones makes a deal with David McLane about next week’s Championship Challenge Match. Exodus and Keta Rush put their similar styles to the test in singles competition. The Brat Pack takes on the party girls of Spring Break 24/7, and Gloria Glitter challenges Chantilly Chella to keep her pulse up.