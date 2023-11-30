– WOW – Women of Wrestling continues its new season this weekend with Season 2 Episode 12. WOW has released a preview clip and lineup for this weekend’s first episode. You can see the synopsis, updated lineup, and preview video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. Miami’s Sweet Heat

* Jessie Jones makes a deal with David McLane about Championship Challenge Match

* Exodus vs. Keta Rush

* The Brat Pack vs. Spring Break 24/7

* Gloria Glitter vs. Chantilly Chella