WOW – Women Of Wrestling Greenlit For Season Two, Tickets On Sale

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is set to return for a second season, and tickets are now on sale for the tapings. The company announced the news on Friday, as you can see below:

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING BODY SLAMS ITS WAY INTO A SECOND SEASON

Tickets For Upcoming Tapings of Season Two of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Will Be Available on WOWE.com Starting Today, Friday, June 23rd WOW – Women Of Wrestling, owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane, has been greenlit for a second season coming this fall. Tickets will be made available today, Friday, June 23rd at 10am PT via WOWE.com for multiple tapings in August at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The premier all-female sports entertainment property is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The company also released the below video previewing season two, which reveals that NXT alumna Santana Garrett is returning the company: