Various News: Joey Ryan Photo Op, Full Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada Bout, Samoa Joe DVD

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Joey Ryan Lucha Underground

– You can touch Joey Ryan’s penis this weekend for only $30.

– NJPW release the full GI Climax 28 bout between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White.

– Joe Dombrowski will debut Samoa Joe: The Missing Matches later this week. He released AJ Styles: The Missing Matches in 2014. The two-disc, five-hour set showcases 16 rarely-seen matches from Samoa Joe. You can purchase the DVD this Friday & Saturday at Wrestlecon and Sunday at Markout at the Meadowlands. If you aren’t in town for WrestleMania weekend, you can purchase on DVD or Digital at Joe-Dombrowski.com.

