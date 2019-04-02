– You can touch Joey Ryan’s penis this weekend for only $30.

By popular request; “YOU CAN TOUCH IT!” Pro Photo Ops available at #WrestleCon weekend. Go to https://t.co/Kh6JlgLEoo under “Pro Photos” in the menu tab to preorder. pic.twitter.com/FyCzVHXABa — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 2, 2019

– NJPW release the full GI Climax 28 bout between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White.

– Joe Dombrowski will debut Samoa Joe: The Missing Matches later this week. He released AJ Styles: The Missing Matches in 2014. The two-disc, five-hour set showcases 16 rarely-seen matches from Samoa Joe. You can purchase the DVD this Friday & Saturday at Wrestlecon and Sunday at Markout at the Meadowlands. If you aren’t in town for WrestleMania weekend, you can purchase on DVD or Digital at Joe-Dombrowski.com.