Wrestling Legend Mike Pappas Passes Away

Mike Pappas, who was known as “The Flying Greek” during his wrestling career, has passed away. Jason Braiser, who directed a documentary about Pappas, took to Twitter to announce that the wrestling legend (born Manoli Savvenas) passed away after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 83 years old.

Pappas wrestled from 1968 until 1978, learning the art of wrestling in Rhodes, Greece before coming to America. Pappas worked on undercards for the WWWF according to Slam Wrestling and was known for his aerial skills. He was smaller than the traditional wrestlers at the time, weighed in at 202 pounds. He worked for Nick Gulas in Tennessee as well as in Iowa among other territories.

Pappas retired from the ring in 1978 to open a jewelry store, which he and his wife Valerie ran.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Pappas.