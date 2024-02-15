WWE Reportedly Received $1.6 Million Tax Break From Ohio For Filming

WWE has reportedly received a tax break for filming plans in the state of Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch has a report on the state giving out $44 million in tax credits to various entities filming TV and films in the state, with WWE recieving $1.676 million from the state for the coming year.

It’s not currently clear what projects are being referred to with the filming, as it just lists “WWE 2024.” WWE does have a number of tapings set in the state including a Raw and Smackdown in late April. It was also reported in October — but not yet confirmed — that Cleveland was a frontrunner to host SummerSlam 2024.