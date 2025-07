This week’s WWE Smackdown opened with a tribute to the late Hulk Hogan. Friday night’s show opened with the WWE roster, lead by Triple H, appearing on stage for a 10-bell salute for the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE then aired a video package looking at Hogan’s life and career. You can see the full video, narrated by Triple H, below.

Hogan passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.