WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands on TikTok (Video)

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
24/7 Championship

We have a new WWE 24/7 Champion, and the title change happened in the most 2020 possible way: on TikTok. During tonight’s New Year’s Eve livestream, Angel Garza pinned R-Truth to see the title. You can see the video below, as well as a tweet by Garza.

This marks Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Championship and ends R-Truth’s 45th title reign at 31 days.

