WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands on TikTok (Video)
We have a new WWE 24/7 Champion, and the title change happened in the most 2020 possible way: on TikTok. During tonight’s New Year’s Eve livestream, Angel Garza pinned R-Truth to see the title. You can see the video below, as well as a tweet by Garza.
This marks Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Championship and ends R-Truth’s 45th title reign at 31 days.
#AndNew alert! @AngelGarzaWwe just pinned @RonKillings during @tiktok_us’s New Year’s Eve party livestream to win the #247Championship! pic.twitter.com/me9zykwHsj
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2021
GOLD BABY 😎😎😎
Por segundo año consecutivo terminó el año con ORO 🤩🤩
For second year in a row I end with GOLD 🤩🤩@RonKillings I’ll show you how to treat a BABY 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/pIPhmGA15i
— Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) January 1, 2021
