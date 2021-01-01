WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands on TikTok (Video)

We have a new WWE 24/7 Champion, and the title change happened in the most 2020 possible way: on TikTok. During tonight’s New Year’s Eve livestream, Angel Garza pinned R-Truth to see the title. You can see the video below, as well as a tweet by Garza.

This marks Garza’s first run with the 24/7 Championship and ends R-Truth’s 45th title reign at 31 days.