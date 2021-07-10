wrestling / News
WWE Accepting Superstar Applicants From TikTok
– WWE is now accepting applicants and looking for talents from TikTok. A WWE job posting has been added to TikTok, noting that WWE is looking to recruit athletes and performers “from around the world with wide ranging backgrounds,” and it appears those backgrounds now include TikTok. You can see the full description below:
WWE Superstar
Experience: Any
WWE is a recognized leader in global sports and entertainment with programming available in more than 800 million households worldwide across more than 180 countries and over 20 languages. One of the world’s most influential brands, WWE has over 1 billion followers across 15 different platforms.
At WWE we recruit athletes and performers from around the world with wide-ranging backgrounds including the NFL, NBA, MMA, Olympic sports, Collegiate athletics, the Military, Strongman, the world of entertainment … and now TikTok!
Ideal candidates possess:
World-class athleticism
Size, flexibility, strength, & agility
Personality & charisma
Global appeal & diversity
Coachability, work ethic, & professionalism
Step Into Our Ring
The TikTok Resumes posting is available HERE. Additionally, a video was added on TikTok featuring Hall of Famer Ric Flair advertising the posting for TikTok stars to apply and step into their ring:
@wwe
##RicFlair wants to know: Do you have what it takes to be a ##WWE Superstar? Upload your ##TikTokResumes and show us what you’ve got!
