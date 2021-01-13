WWE Adds ‘Best of Luke Harper’ Collection To WWE Network

As they’ve been promoting since the start of the month, WWE Network has added a new collection to the service which features ‘The Best of Luke Harper.’ Harper, also known as AEW’s Brodie Lee, passed away the day after Christmas due to a lung issue. The collection includes the following matches:

-The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield – Elimination Chamber 2014

-The Wyatt Family vs. The Usos – Battleground 2014

-Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title – Monday Night Raw, 11/17/14

-Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler ladder match for the Intercontinental title – TLC 2014

-The Wyatt Family vs. The Undertaker & Kane – Survivor Series 2015

-The Wyatt Family vs. The Dudley Boyz & Rhyno & Tommy Dreamer – TLC 2015

-Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton – Elimination Chamber 2017

-Luke Harper & Erick Rowan vs. The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team titles – Wrestlemania 34

-Luke Harper & Erick Rowan vs. Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns – Hell in a Cell 2019

It also features testimonials from Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, The New Day, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Tyson Kidd, Natalya and Cesaro about their friend.