WWE Among Leading Investors In Recent Money Raised For FloSports

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE was one of the leading investors in the recent investment money raised, $47 million, for FloSports, which streams 25 different sports and once tried an unsuccessful wrestling channel. The main new investors included WWE, Fertitta Capital (an investment company run by former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta), Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Causeway Media Partners and DCM Ventures.

WWE previously invested in FloSports. There were silent investments, which meant the investors buy a portion of the company but have no control over it. WWE later found out that FloSports was going to create the wrestling channel, which led to WWE’s talks with PROGRESS and other UK promotions to be on the WWE Network. WWE at the time did not want FloSports to do their own channel. FloSports ended up not getting a deal with companies like ROH, nJPW, PWG, AAA, All Japan or CMLL which could have helped them out, so they only had EVOLVE and smaller promotions that didn’t give them enough subscribers to succeed.