wrestling / News
WWE Announces New Long Term Partnership With Twitch
WWE has announced a new long-term partnership with Twitch, which includes the return of the official WWE channel and more. The deal was rumored back in April.
WWE made a policy back in 2020 in which the company took over the Twitch accounts of talent (as well as Cameo accounts) and told them to end their relationships with third-party platforms. This led to frustration among talent, although WWE eventually allowed them to go back to the platforms.
The announcement reads:
WWE® Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Twitch
06/05/2023
Official Monday Night RAW Sidecast on Twitch Launches Today
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch that will see the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content.
In addition to the launch of the channel, WWE will debut today a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, bringing the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action. The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the sidecast live every Monday beginning at 8 p.m. ET via https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or the Twitch App.
Additionally, the official WWE channel will be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences.
More Trending Stories
- Jacy Jayne, Natalya in Bikinis, Indi Hartwell Gym Selfie Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look
- Kurt Angle Says JBL Is One of Wrestling’s Greatest Heels, Recalls Eddie Guererro’s Blade Job At Judgment Day
- Eric Bischoff On Possible Goldberg Retirement Tour, Why He Wouldn’t Touch It As a Promoter