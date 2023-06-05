WWE Announces New Long Term Partnership With Twitch

WWE has announced a new long-term partnership with Twitch, which includes the return of the official WWE channel and more. The deal was rumored back in April.

WWE made a policy back in 2020 in which the company took over the Twitch accounts of talent (as well as Cameo accounts) and told them to end their relationships with third-party platforms. This led to frustration among talent, although WWE eventually allowed them to go back to the platforms.

