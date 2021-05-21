WWE Announces Official Return To Live Event Touring Starting July 16

WWE has officially announced that they will return to live event touring on July 16 for a 25-city tour that begins in Texas. The first three shows include:

* Friday, July 16: Smackdown – Toyota Center in Houston

* Sunday, July 18: Money in the Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

* Monday, July 19: RAW – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for these shows go on sale May 26 at 11 AM ET. More tour dates will be announced soon.