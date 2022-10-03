wrestling / News

WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Extreme Rules, Fight Pit Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s new content for the WWE Network and Peacock, which includes this Saturday’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Monday, Oct. 3
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Oct. 5
Monday Night Raw (9/5/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (with guests, Big E and Tyler Breeze) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/4/22)

Thursday, Oct. 6
This Week in WWE

Friday, Oct. 7
This is Awesome: Most Awesome Weddings
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 8
WWE Main Event (9/19/22)
ICW Fight Club #236
PROGRESS Chapter 142
La Previa: WWE Extreme Rules 2022
Ultimate Extreme Rules
WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 9
Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Extreme Rules, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading