WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules

WWE has announced this week’s new content for the WWE Network and Peacock, which includes this Saturday’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Monday, Oct. 3

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Monday Night Raw (9/5/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (with guests, Big E and Tyler Breeze) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (10/4/22)

Thursday, Oct. 6

This Week in WWE

Friday, Oct. 7

This is Awesome: Most Awesome Weddings

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 8

WWE Main Event (9/19/22)

ICW Fight Club #236

PROGRESS Chapter 142

La Previa: WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Ultimate Extreme Rules

WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 9

Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)