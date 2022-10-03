wrestling / News
WWE Announces This Week’s Peacock Content, Including Extreme Rules
WWE has announced this week’s new content for the WWE Network and Peacock, which includes this Saturday’s Extreme Rules PPV.
Monday, Oct. 3
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Monday Night Raw (9/5/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (with guests, Big E and Tyler Breeze) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (10/4/22)
Thursday, Oct. 6
This Week in WWE
Friday, Oct. 7
This is Awesome: Most Awesome Weddings
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 8
WWE Main Event (9/19/22)
ICW Fight Club #236
PROGRESS Chapter 142
La Previa: WWE Extreme Rules 2022
Ultimate Extreme Rules
WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 – 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 9
Friday Night SmackDown (9/9/22) (also available on free tier)
