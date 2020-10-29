WWE Announces Vince McMahon Docuseries to Air on Netflix

WWE is set to bring a new docuseries on Vince McMahon to Netflix. During Thursday’s Q3 earnings call, it was announced by WWE President Nick Khan that they have a new deal with Netflix to air a multi-part docuseires on the WWE Chairman.

The docuseries will be executive produced by Bill Simmons and WWE Studios, with Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened director Chris Smith helming the project. It was noted by Khan that the docuseries will be one of Netflix’s highest-budgeted docuseries ever.