wrestling / News
WWE News: Apollo Crews Takes Down Roderick Strong on NXT, Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams Highlights
August 9, 2022 | Posted by
– Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong on tonight’s WWE NXT as Diamond Mine continues to fracture. Tonight’s show saw Strong get incensed that the Creed Brothers were reviewing match footage with Crews and confronted the latter, challenging him to a match. The Creed Brothers didn’t show up to accompany Strong to the ring, similar to his ghosting them last week, and Strong took a loss to Crews:
– Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams in a Rounds Match on tonight’s show, and highlights are online:
