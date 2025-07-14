WWE NXT Wrestler Aria Bennett Has Surgery To Repair Torn ACL

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT and EVOLVE wrestler Aria Bennett announced that she was having surgery to repair a torn ACL. She revealed that she suffered the injury during a dancing video she made.

She wrote: “Life threw a curveball a few weeks ago…I tore my ACL. And yes it was torn in that dancing video, my surgery was scheduled for a later date. Funny thing is, I didn’t even feel pain when it happened. I kept practicing like nothing was wrong. Found out later it was a full tear. To protect my mental, I wanted to wait until after surgery to update my followers. At first it was a lot to process, until I started praying and realized God is always working…even when I can’t see it. ???????? Keeping things fun and lighthearted has helped me get through the hard times. Laughter really is medicine. This is just one chapter in the story. Right now, it’s about healing, trusting the process, and coming back stronger—mind, body, and spirit. Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers. I’ll keep y’all posted on the comeback.”