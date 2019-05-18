WWE Says Ashley Massaro Reached Out to Make Amends Late Last Year

– The late Ashley Massaro’s relationship with WWE wasn’t great in the last several years, but Massaro tried to make amends last year. As previously reported, Massaro, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 39, had been part of the class-action suit against WWE over the company’s treatment of talent in relation to concussions. That suit was ultimately dismissed late last year.

According to WWE, Massaro reached out after the lawsuit was dismissed to apologize for her involvement. The company issued a statement to The Blast stating that Massaro sent an email in October and said she was misled by Konstantine Kyros, the attorney responsible for many of the concussion lawsuits filed against WWE.

The statement notes:

Long after Ashley Massaro filed an affidavit, which WWE only learned of the contents after she passed away, Ashley sent an email to WWE on Oct. 20, 2018 – approximately one month after the Court dismissed all claims against WWE and sanctioned the lawyer who brought the suit against WWE, Konstantine Kyros, for repeated misconduct including pursuing false allegations.

WWE also provided the site with excerpts of the email, which included Massaro saying, “I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there … The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others.”

She also said that she “knew it was a bad idea but was convinced by the lawyer and I want to acknowledge that I should’ve contacted you guys before agreeing to be involved-i was basically poached … [I accept] my part of the responsibility and just want to formerly apologize and express my regret.”

The exceprts also quote Massaro as saying, “You all changed my life and I couldn’t be more grateful … express my sincerest regret to Vince, Stephanie, Hunter and Kevin Dunn.”