WWE Asking Fans About Interest in Performance Centers As Tourist Attractions

WWE is seeking feedback on potential locations for new Performance Centers, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company has issued a survey to fans on their mailing list asking about potential new markets for Performance Centers and gauging interest in possibly opening parts up to tourists.

The survey reportedly lists potential markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, and Tampa and asks fans if they would be interesting in travelling to visit the PCs, which could potentially be located in cultural hubs.

The potential tours are described as featuring: