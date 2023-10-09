wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Celebrates Her Birthday, Cody Rhodes’ First Matches On Playlist, Canvas 2 Canvas Features LA Knight
October 9, 2023
– Asuka celebrated her birthday in the latest video posted to her YouTube account. The Smackdown star turned 42 late last month and posted this video of her visiting a churrasco restaurant on Sunday:
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Cody Rhodes’ first 10 matches in WWE:
– Rob Schamberger paints LA Knight in the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas:
