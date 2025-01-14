WWE News: Attendance For Tonight’s Raw, Daniel Cormier Attends, Note On Running Time

– WWE Raw in San Jose was a sellout show this week. As PWInsider reports, WWE announced that Monday night’s show was a sellout with over 14,000 in attendance.

– UFC commentator and former fighter Daniel Cormier was shown as being in attendance for tonight’s show.

– Monday’s episode ran slightly over two and a half hours. As has been reported in the buildup to Raw’s Netflix debut, the show will now be able to adjust its runtimes and be flexible as needed now that it’s on the platform.