wrestling / News
WWE Backlash France Press Conference Now Available Online
May 4, 2024 | Posted by
The press conference for WWE Backlash France is now available online, featuring several superstars talking after the event. Those featured include Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Releases NXT Talents Valentina Feroz, Boa, Trey Bearhill, More
- Michael Cole Reportedly Stepping Back From Backstage WWE Role, Will Remain As A Talent
- Tony Khan Disagrees With Kevin Nash’s Recent Take on Will Ospreay, Is A Fan of Nash Overall
- Two Top Superstars Reportedly in France Ahead of WWE Backlash France (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)