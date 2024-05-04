wrestling / News

WWE Backlash France Press Conference Now Available Online

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash France Press Confernence Image Credit: WWE

The press conference for WWE Backlash France is now available online, featuring several superstars talking after the event. Those featured include Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.

