WWE Backstage Holds Steady in Ratings, WWE 24 Specials Do Well on FOX Sports 1

Tuesday was a WWE night on FOX Sports 1 and it delivered, with WWE Backstage even with last week while the WWE 24 WrestleMania specials did well. WWE Backstage scored a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 140,000 viewers, steady with and up 4% respectively from last week’s 0.04 demo rating and 134,000 viewers. The audience was the best number in since the February 11th episode had 169,000 viewers six weeks ago.

In addition to WWE Backstage, FOX Sports 1 had three WrestleMania episodes of WWE 24 as a lead-in to the Backstage episode. All three specials did well, particularly considering they’re essentially repeats from WWE Network, with the WrestleMania 34 and 35 specials bringing in identical numbers:

WWE 24: WrestleMania 31 (8 PM): 0.05 demo rating (183,000 viewers)

WWE 24: WrestleMania 34 (9 PM): 0.07 demo rating (232,000 viewers)

WWE 24: WrestleMania 35 (10 PM): 0.07 demo rating (232,000 viewers)

All shows ranked in the top 150 cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily with the WrestleMania 34 and 35 specials at #101 and 102, the Wrestlemania 31 special at #124, and WWE Backstage at #136. History’s Curse of Oak Island won the night with a 0.67 demo rating and 3.487 million viewers.