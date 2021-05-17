wrestling / News
WWE News: Batista Narrates WrestleMania Backlash Opening, Backlash Highlights Video
May 16, 2021
– Batista may not have been in attendance for WrestleMania Backlash, but his presence was felt as he narrated the opening video. You can see the opening video below for the show, which features the WWE alumn narrating with clips from his movie Army of the Dead, which hits Netflix on Friday and which sponsored the PPV:
– WWE also posted a video with highlights from tonight’s PPV, which you can see below:
